Longhorns Daily News: This is all you need to know about Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘I came here to win a championship’

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s determination to take the program to the next level is making headlines again. To no surprise, given the success of the 2024 recruiting class and what Texas has to look forward to in future recruits in 2025, too.

“I came here to win a championship,” Sarkisian said during a press conference earlier this week, per Inside Texas. “If I can get one, then I want to get two. I’m borderline obsessed with it at this point. I know what it tasted like last year. I know how close we were, and I couldn’t wait to get back. Hopefully, that’s what our team starts to exude, this obsession with being the best because we have a locker room full of young men that are driven, that are focused, that want to be the best.”

Sarkisian later added, “They want to be the best students that Texas football has ever had. They want to be the best team. They’re totally going for it, but that’s the challenge day in and day out.”

Texas women’s basketball takes on TCU tomorrow at 3pm Central.

change of plans



see you at home at 3 PM & on national TV #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pRxG4rbH71 — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 7, 2024