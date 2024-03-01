Hamstring injury impacting Jordan Whittingon’s pre-draft process

Another injury.

After all that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington has been through — all the injuries over the years, questioning whether he wanted to keep playing football — earning an invitation to the Senior Bowl following two healthy seasons with a combined 92 receptions for 1,157 yards and two touchdowns was a tremendous success.

And then Whittington had to opt out of the critical showcase in Mobile with a hamstring injury.

Invited to the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis as well, Whittington suffered a setback with the injury and will not do any testing or on-field drills for the combine besides the bench press.

“I really wanted to do it, too, because the numbers [on Thursday] looked way faster than people expected,” said Whittington on Friday.

Looking forward to the Texas Pro Day on March 20, Whittington plans on going through skills testing, but the injury could keep him from running in front of scouts in Austin. He is training to show off his skills as an outside receiver after playing in the slot for Steve Sarkisian the last several seasons in a nod to his NFL projections.

Still, Whittington maintained his trademark positive demeanor during Friday’s media availability, noting that “it’s a dream come true” to be in Indianapolis and that his goal — the NFL Draft this April — remains in front of him.

I asked Texas Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington what this moment means to him, since he said he feels like he went through hell to get here in a previous question asked by a reporter. His response was inspiring, authentic, and motivating:#UT #Texas #Longhorns #CFB #NFLCombine… pic.twitter.com/7gHxUgz33u — Carolina Teague - The Mic Slayer (@CTtheMicSlayer) March 1, 2024

The injury hasn’t completely derailed Whittington’s week, either — he’s had meetings with the Houston Texans, an impactful one for a south-central Texas product like Whittington, the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

For a fringe NFL Draft prospect, however, especially one facing concerns about his overall speed, Whittington’s inability to pass the eyeball test in person at the Senior Bowl, put up official testing numbers at the combine, and perhaps not run the 40-yard dash in Austin later this month could push him out of the draft.

Of course, the difference between going somewhere in the seventh round and having more options as an undrafted free agent is sometimes a benefit for prospects in that range.

If it comes to that, Whittington will surely fall back on that reserve of positivity he’s built up through it all by necessity and take advantage of a skill set that includes the ability to serve as a core special teams player.