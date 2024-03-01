Texas DT commit Brandon Brown sets official visit to Texas

The calendar just flipped over to March, but we are already beginning to see recruits for the 2025 cycle setup their official visit dates for the coming summer. The Texas staff has been hard at work securing dates for some of their top priority targets, but they are also diligently working on getting current commits to make their way to Austin as well.

The Longhorns landed Melbourne (FL) Eau Gallie four star defensive tackle Brandon Brown back in December, but programs have been hard at work trying to flip him since Bo Davis opted to return to Baton Rouge. Brown remains a priority to keep in the fold after securing his early commitment and he recently announced that he has set his official visit to Texas for the weekend of June 14th.

The tape on Brown speaks for itself and the programs still in hot pursuit of him also speaks loudly. Along with Texas, Brown has set visits to Tennessee and USC for this summer. This is certainly going to be a recruitment that requires plenty of effort through the whistle given the dynamics and the change at position coach.

With that said, with guys like Byron Murphy and and T’Vondre Sweat at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it certainly looks like their performances had Brown’s attention.

Time will tell if Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff will be able to hold onto Brown’s commitment moving forward, but as of right now they certainly have some pitches to make and angles to sell to the promising young defensive tackle.