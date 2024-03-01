Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Team is ‘fortunate’ to have QBs Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian recently broke down why the program is fortunate to have a quarterback roster including both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.
That’s according to Inside Texas.
Notably, Ewers is the returning starter. Manning will be backup in 2024.
Sarkisian on Ewers: “I think for Quinn, having one more season of starting, getting his start number up into the thirties as a bona fide starter, being the leader of a team, continuing to mature, staying healthy, and things of that nature [will help.]”
Sarkisian on Manning: “For Arch, what a great opportunity as a back up now this year in his second season. ... Going to get some definite playing time, and we’re looking forward to him doing that, watching his maturation and growth.”
Sarkisian later added, “We’re fortunate. I’ve never been anywhere where we haven’t had quarterbacks. We’re fortunate to have those two guys right now as guys who can go out and lead our offense and lead our team.”
