No. 24 Texas takes series with comeback 9-7 win over No. 17 Texas Tech

Facing a test of the team’s fortitude in Lubbock, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns won the series finale against the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders 9-7 on Sunday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park thanks to 15 hits, six of which went for extra bases, and a big relief performance by right-hander Gage Boehm.

Boehm pitched the final four innings for the Longhorns, rescuing a sketchy bullpen forced to record 24 outs, and earned his second save by allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts, although he did hit two batters in the seventh inning when he had to escape a jam that stranded two runners.

As right-hander Charlie Hurley struggled in yet another start, lasting just 1.0 inning and allowing a home run among four hits and three runs, Texas once again fell behind early, trailing 3-0 after the first inning and 6-3 after the fourth inning.

The bats were up to the challenge, though, as right fielder Max Belyeu went 4-for-5 with an RBI double in the second inning and a solo home run in the fourth inning, first baseman Jared Thomas broke out of a mini slump with three hits, all singles, and third baseman Peyton Powell hit a double and a home run while driving in three and scoring once despite getting robbed of a two-run home run.

Make that two!@BelyeuMax's third dinger of the weekend makes it 4-3!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Cryrm7gQ2x — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 10, 2024

POW POW



Back within two as @peytonpowell01 goes yard for the 5th time this year!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/teiOJBhIWr — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 10, 2024

Texas scored five runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to take control of the game thanks to an RBI double by second baseman Jack O’Dowd, an RBI single by Thomas, and an RBI double by Powell in the sixth and sacrifice flies by O’Dowd and Powell in the seventh.

Most of the damage done by Texas Tech came on home runs — five of the seven runs scored — with right-hander Tanner Witt allowing three solo shots in 2.0 innings of work amidst continued struggles keeping the ball down. In relief of Witt, the first appearance this season by left-hander Chase Lummus went poorly with two walks allowed in three batters faced, although right-hander Easton Tumis stranded two runners by retiring consecutive batters.

So finding reliable starting pitching and arms out of the bullpen capable of reducing damage remains a challenge for head coach David Pierce after taking over as the pitching coach — stretching Boehm was hardly a vote of confidence in Pierce’s other options, but the Blinn transfer did at least continue to prove his value as one of the team’s best relief arms.

Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a 10-game homestand starting on Tuesday against UIW.