Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas S Brandon Jones reportedly intends to sign with Denver Broncos

Former Texas Longhorns safety Brandon Jones—most recently a member of the Miami Dolphins—intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, Bleacher Report recently reported.

BREAKING: Free agent safety Brandon Jones plans to sign a 3-year, $20M deal with the #Broncos with upside to $22.5M, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Jones gets $12.5M guaranteed, per sources.



Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports pic.twitter.com/gt1Yk0lbK3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Texas women’s basketball beat Kansas over the weekend to open the Big 12 Tournament. The Texas women’s team now advances to take on Kansas State tonight at 6pm Central.

Texas softball clinched their Big 12 opening series versus Houston over the weekend.