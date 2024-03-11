Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas S Brandon Jones reportedly intends to sign with Denver Broncos

Former Texas Longhorns safety Brandon Jones—most recently a member of the Miami Dolphins—intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, Bleacher Report recently reported.
BREAKING: Free agent safety Brandon Jones plans to sign a 3-year, $20M deal with the #Broncos with upside to $22.5M, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024
Jones gets $12.5M guaranteed, per sources.
Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports pic.twitter.com/gt1Yk0lbK3
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball beat Kansas over the weekend to open the Big 12 Tournament. The Texas women’s team now advances to take on Kansas State tonight at 6pm Central.
semifinals #HookEm pic.twitter.com/BsABL9stoR— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 11, 2024
- Texas softball clinched their Big 12 opening series versus Houston over the weekend.
first conference series in the books #HookEm | @TexasLonghorns— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 11, 2024
