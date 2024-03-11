5-star WR Dakorien Moore narrows recruitment to four schools

Despite being committed to LSU since last August, plenty of programs have revved up their pursuit of Duncanville (TX) five star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore is one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and he is being recruited like it.

Moore has been firmly committed to the Tigers, but today he announced that he has narrowed his recruiting focus down to four programs moving forward, and that he will be ceasing communication with others. The Texas Longhorns are among the four finalists for Moore, as they continue to try to chip away at his commitment to LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

NEW: Five-star Duncanville (Texas) WR Dakorien Moore tells @247Sports he's down to four schools and shutting down communication with others



Details: https://t.co/sBdzLdryuf pic.twitter.com/De2nB2ouEi — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) March 11, 2024

Along with the Longhorns, LSU (where he is currently committed), Ohio State, and Oregon round out his top four schools. All four programs will likely have wide receivers drafted fairly early in the NFL Draft in the coming months, and all of them are coming off seasons where they were able to showcase high level play at the position.

Texas has a nice story to tell with Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy both putting themselves in position to hear their names called on the first night of the draft, but they will have to really earn their keep if they want to earn Moore’s signature. LSU has put together a very stout recruiting class early on that also includes five star quarterback Bryce Underwood and five star running back Harlem Berry.

Moore is rated as the number one ranked wide receiver prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 3rd ranked player overall. During his junior season, Moore recorded 71 catches for 1,523 yards and hauled in 18 touchdowns on the way to Duncanville hoisting another state championship.