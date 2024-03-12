 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy made it into pro football’s hall of fame before even playing an NFL snap

Plus: Texas WBB’s third straight Big 12 Tournament finals

By Xander Peters
Syndication: USA TODAY Ricardo B. Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is officially in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Worthy, a rookie who recently ran a record 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, had his combine gear—his cleats and jersey—enshrined in the sport’s holy place.

Ideally, it’s a good sign for the rookie’s career to come.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas releases spring football roster

5-star WR Dakorien Moore narrows recruitment to four schools

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • The journey to March Madness continues tonight for Texas women’s basketball as they take on Iowa State for the program’s third consecutive Big 12 Tournament finals appearance.
  • Texas softball takes on LSU today at 11am Central.

