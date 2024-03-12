Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy made it into pro football’s hall of fame before even playing an NFL snap

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is officially in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Worthy, a rookie who recently ran a record 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, had his combine gear—his cleats and jersey—enshrined in the sport’s holy place.

Texas’ Xavier Worthy’s NFL Combine-record cleats, jersey off to Pro Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/U9lZU33tCw pic.twitter.com/ieL4yuwWmj — LoneStarLive.com (@TXLoneStarLive) March 12, 2024

Ideally, it’s a good sign for the rookie’s career to come.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Getting the band back together: Jones, Sterns, Locke all Broncos now

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Why Texas basketball needs a third Muskateer for NCAAs

Austin American-Statesman: The daughter of an ex-Chief, Holle extends Texas’ stay in Kansas City

Austin American-Statesman: Texas volleyball extends contract for head coach Jerritt Elliott

247Sports: Eight Days to Spring Football: Sarkisian’s desire to win with big people has made size a strength for Texas

Inside Texas: Team notes as Texas football players stay focused during spring break

Inside Texas: What if Jahdae Barron moved to cornerback?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas releases spring football roster

5-star WR Dakorien Moore narrows recruitment to four schools

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: In-state OL Tyler Thomas sets summer official visit to Texas

247Sports: Newly-minted Top100 QB Keelon Russell talks Texas interest

Inside Texas: Four-star OT Lamont Rogers talks Texas, decision timeline

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: As it leaves the Big 12, Texas plays Iowa State for conference’s crown

Austin American-Statesman: The top Texas basketball players, others in Big 12 during UT’s stay

Inside Texas: Dylan Disu earns first-team All-Big 12 honors, joining a who’s who of Texas Longhorns basketball stars

Our Daily Bears: Our Daily Bracketology: Baylor’s NCAA Tournament outlook

Frogs O’ War: Monday Morning Point Guard: Will the real Horned Frogs please stand up

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The 2024 WRNL guide to the Big 12 Tournament

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF historic men’s hoops season in photos

Vanquish The Foe: Jaxson Robinson wins Big 12 6th Man of Year Award

Vanquish The Foe: Big 12 Tournament Odds: BYU in Top 5 favorites to hoist trophy

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Falcons, Giants win beginning of free agency with huge deals

SB Nation: Jon Gruden accepts job as Seamen advisor

SB Nation: NFL free agency instant grades for every major signing of 2024 offseason

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

The journey to March Madness continues tonight for Texas women’s basketball as they take on Iowa State for the program’s third consecutive Big 12 Tournament finals appearance.