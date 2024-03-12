Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy made it into pro football’s hall of fame before even playing an NFL snap

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is officially in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Worthy, a rookie who recently ran a record 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, had his combine gear—his cleats and jersey—enshrined in the sport’s holy place.
Texas’ Xavier Worthy’s NFL Combine-record cleats, jersey off to Pro Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/U9lZU33tCw pic.twitter.com/ieL4yuwWmj— LoneStarLive.com (@TXLoneStarLive) March 12, 2024
Ideally, it’s a good sign for the rookie’s career to come.
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The journey to March Madness continues tonight for Texas women’s basketball as they take on Iowa State for the program’s third consecutive Big 12 Tournament finals appearance.
today's the day #HookEm pic.twitter.com/PO9YaOEYCL— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 12, 2024
- Texas softball takes on LSU today at 11am Central.
Rise and Shine https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @leighannn_11 pic.twitter.com/khj33Pvaoe— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 12, 2024
