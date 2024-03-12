No. 23 Texas starts 10-game homestand against Incarnate Word

Without a game against an opponent currently ranked in D1Baseball.com’s Top 25 until a home series against the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs in five and a half weeks, the No. 23 Texas Longhorns return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday for a matchup against the Incarnate Word Cardinals that marks the beginning of a 10-game homestand.

Head coach David Pierce’s team starts the homestand with much more momentum than it had six days ago in the midst of the program’s longest losing streak since 2019 thanks to a series win over the then-No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock over the weekend that included a 22-8 bludgeoning of the Red Raiders on Friday and a gritty, 9-7 comeback win on Sunday.

The power surge for the Longhorns at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park included nine doubles and eight home runs as Texas batted .311 in the three games led by a big series from right fielder Max Belyeu, who earned Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors after hitting a home run in each game and going 4-for-5 on Sunday with two doubles, one home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. In total, Belyeu notched seven hits, six runs, and seven RBI in addition to the three home runs to give him six total on the season to lead the team. Belyeu’s batting average is now up to ,341 as he solidifies the starting job in right field.

Elsewhere in the lineup, catcher Kimble Schuessler is now batting .419, second on the team, taking over the everyday role behind the plate due to the hand injury suffered by Rylan Galvan, who has moved into the designated hitter role as tendon heals. Will Gasparino is adjusting quickly to the college game in center field, batting .341 and recording his first collegiate home run on Friday, a grand slam.

The question for Pierce is how long he wants to stick with Jack O’Dowd at second base — the Vanderbilt transfer is batting .170 and only had two hits against Texas Tech, but both were doubles. In five starts, Dee Kennedy has a .250 batting average with a triple and has shown better range at second base.

Right-hander Grant Fontenot will receive his first start at Texas on Tuesday as Pierce continues to cycle through midweek starters. The LSU and McLennan College product hasn’t given up a run in 6.0 innings across six appearances this season with eight strikeouts, making him one of the most promising arms in a bullpen that lacks quality stuff overall.

Incarnate Word arrives in Austin with a 13-4 record with a 9-3 midweek loss to No. 4 Texas A&M in College Station the most relevant data point for Tuesday’s matchup. At 1-3 on the road, the only win away from San Antonio came against ULM in Monroe. The Cardinals are a strong offensive team batting .326 with an OPS of 1.019 and 26 home runs. Infielder/outfielder Ryan Scott is fourth in Division I with a .523 batting average and leads the team with 23 runs scored. Outfielder Dalton Beck is third nationally with 30 hits while adding three home runs and 18 RBIs and posting a batting average of .441. Opponents are hitting .267 against UIW, which has a staff ERA of 5.26.

Texas is 9-1 in the all-time series against Incarnate Word, including a 17-11 win last season.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

TUESDAY–Texas RHP Grant Fontenot (0-1. 1.50) vs. UIW LHP Dalton Beck (2-0, 5.40)

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone