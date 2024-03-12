Tyrese Hunter is the postseason X factor for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — To hear Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser tell it, the basket looked like a pool to Texas Longhorns junior guard Tyrese Hunter in the second half of Saturday’s 94-80 win over the Sooners at the Moody Center — Hunter scored 22 of his career-high 30 points after halftime, shooting 6-of-8 from the field, making all three of his three-point attempts, and hitting all seven of his free-throw attempts.

Over the first 6:18 of the second half, Hunter scored 13 points as Texas faced away from Oklahoma, turning a five-point halftime lead into a margin that reached 21 points in a vision of why the Longhorns could be an exceptionally difficult for a higher seed to oust in the NCAA Tournament.

In adding a team-high seven assists, which also tied Hunter’s season high, the Wisconsin native played an exceptional floor game that also included three steals, fulfilling head coach Rodney Terry’s frequent maxim that offense comes easily for Hunter when he gets lost in the game defensively.

“It starts on defense,” said Hunter, echoing his head coach. “I think that’s where I get my energy from, my confidence from — if I just keep my mentality on defense, everything will flow on offense. Coming into the games, I don’t think, ‘I need to score, I need to score.’ I mean, we’ve got a lot of scorers on this team. We’ve got a guy that’s got 3,000 points on this team, so you’ve just got to come in and be a star in your role in what you do and I think mine starts on defense.”

At Hunter’s best, he’s an elite perimeter defender and a game-changing complement to senior guard Max Abmas and Dylan Disu, capable of attacking downhill off the pick-and-roll and creating for his teammates, ranking second on the team in assists at 128, only five behind Abmas. In a game-changing moment, he’s capable of racing end to end and using his athleticism to make a buzzer-beating layup to stun a top-10 opponent.

The Iowa State transfer is also an improved shooter overall — after hitting 27.4-percent from three-point shooter as a freshman, Hunter made 33.7 percent of his triples last year and is now up to 36.1 percent this season.

“When you have a Max, there’s so much attention to him and Disu, those two, and when a guy like Tyrese is making shots like that...” said Moser.

But if Hunter has the type of ceiling that made him the Big 12 Freshman of the Year two years ago at Iowa State, his floor looks something like the scoreless performance he put up against the Cyclones in Austin when he was 0-of-8 shooting with three turnovers or the 3-of-9 performance in the blowout loss to the Cougars in Houston two games later when he turned the ball over five times. Hunter’s turnover rate is 23.0 percent, down slightly over recent weeks and now lower than his turnover rate of 24.1 percent as a freshman.

The season-long trends for Hunter in points, offensive rating, and usage highlight his high-delta nature and tendency to disappear even in his usage, like a 7.7-percent usage rate in the home overtime loss to Houston that saw Hunter only attempt four shots in 42 minutes.

So although Hunter maintains that his confidence doesn’t waver, his production certainly does, and the cratering usage rate is not only an indication of whether he’s handling the ball regularly, it also seems like an indication of his confidence.

As Moser pointed out, though, when Hunter plays as well as he did against Oklahoma, the team dynamic changes because Texas already has effective role players like sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell providing defensive rebounding and athleticism, senior forward Brock Cunningham bringing his signature brand of toughness defensively, offensive rebounding, and enough offensive acumen to record six assists against the Sooners, and sophomore guard Chendall Weaver serving as a high-level perimeter defender, dangerous offensive rebounder, and aggressive athlete willing to try to dunk on anyone.

“To have a third guy like Tyrese throwing 30 in there the way he did it, then they become really, really tough to guard,” said Moser.

During conference play, Hunter’s five-game scoring average illustrates how much he struggled to contribute off the ball as Texas moved to an offense centered on Abmas and Disu running the pick-and-roll, a highly effective combination that lost some of its bite against elite defenses that were able to blitz the ball screen and force Abmas to pass out of double teams.

The calculus worked for teams like Houston and Iowa State, as well as Kansas State to a lesser extent, because the role players for Texas don’t provide a consistent shooting threat from the perimeter and Hunter wasn’t able to make them pay for the off-ball rotations necessitated by that aggressive pick-and-roll coverage.

Oklahoma opted to switch the ball screen, allowing Disu a chance to post up against smaller defenders, but another significant change was Hunter’s ability to run the pick-and-roll himself to allow Abmas to play off the ball, creating space for Hunter off the bounce because Disu remains a dangerous pick-and-pop threat and Abmas demands such close attention with his catch-and-shoot ability.

Hunter didn’t just score in volume against the Sooners, he also scored with a remarkable level of efficiency to elevate an offense that ranks No. 17 in adjusted efficiency this season even with the up-and-down play of its hugely important junior guard.

“Whenever he is flowing like that, it takes a lot of pressure off of me and Max having to maybe try to force things sometimes if we’re struggling or we can’t find our rhythm,” said Disu. “So especially today, watching him score the ball and the way he did it was it was not only fun to watch, but it gave me a little bit of rest.”

When Disu isn’t battling foul trouble or a stomach illness compounded by a knee sprain, he’s been a picture of reliability for the Longhorns this season. And Abmas demands attention in every single game whether or not his shots are falling because all it takes is one to fall to get going for one of the best shooters in college basketball and one of the most prolific scorers in the sport’s history.

So with the postseason starting on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament against Kansas State, there’s no question that Hunter is the X factor for Texas.

“When you get that other guard scoring like that to go along with Max and Disu, they’re elite,” said Moser.