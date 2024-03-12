WATCH: Texas RB Jerrick Gibson training with Bijan Robinson

Since spring practice looms next week, spring break for the Texas Longhorns doesn’t represent time off for players who want to improve throughout the offseason and that’s the case for early enrollee running back Jerrick Gibson, who is training with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

The workouts are with Tim Riley, the Director of Sports Performance at the Kollective in Austin, as Robinson prepares for his second season in the NFL under Raheem Morris. Robinson returned to town to discuss NIL opportunities at the SXSW Interactive Conference.

Gibson, a 5’10, 211-pounder from Florida who signed with the Longhorns in December as the No. 79 player nationally and the No. 3 running back, according to the 247Sports rankings, is set to enter his first spring practice on the Forty Acres with the benefit of spending time with a mentor who can help him on and off the field.

In Tashard Choice’s crowded position room, Gibson will compete for junior Savion Red, sophomore Tre Wisner, and fellow early enrollee Christian Clark for the third-string role behind sophomore CJ Baxter and junior Jaydon Blue.