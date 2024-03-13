How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The Texas Longhorns seem to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but a strong showing in the Big 12 Tournament could bode well for their seeding and standing as the regular season comes to a close.

Once again in 2024, the Big 12 was one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, with the top-seeded Houston Cougars losing three games and coming close to dropping additional games on a few occasions. Texas, despite some troubles with consistency down the stretch, won three of its final four and held a double-digit lead over the Baylor Bears in the one loss. Rodney Terry and his team are aware that it will be tough sledding in the tournament if they are going to become the first team to repeat as tournament champions since Iowa State pulled it off in 2014-15.

“I think I think this year in particular, has probably been the deepest from top to bottom of all the years that I’ve been a part of the Big 12,” Terry said during media availability. “The Big 12 has always had great representation in terms of six seven, give or take eight teams that were always really good in basketball.”

Texas, coming in as the seven seed, opens up its tournament on Wednesday against the tenth-seed Kansas State Wildcats, a team they beat by six points less than a month ago in Austin. That game kicked off a run of Texas winning four of its final six games — three of which came by more than 10 points. Texas may just be coming closer to form at the right time.

“This is a team right now I think we’re playing right now at the level we envisioned as our guys got back into the fold,” Terry told the media. “Feeling real good about where we are right now, what we’re doing, and really guys bought into their roles in terms of what we need them to do for us to be successful in the long run.”

How to watch:

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings.*

*Odds/lines are subject to change.