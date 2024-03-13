Longhorns Daily News: Texas WBB’s clinches Big 12 Tournament title on its way to the SEC

Texas Longhorns women’s basketball clinched the Big 12 Tournament last night with a 70-53 win over Iowa State. It was Iowa State’s second and Texas’ third conference tournament finals appearances over the past three seasons. Texas will move to the SEC later this year.
what @RebeccaLobo said #HookEm | @MaddiewitdaB_ pic.twitter.com/DS2zQcQ50c— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 13, 2024
THE LONGHORNS ARE BIG 12 CHAMPIONS #HookEm pic.twitter.com/LR8YEWuv3L— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 13, 2024
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas softball lost to LSU last night.
Final: LSU 7, Texas 4— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 12, 2024
