Texas blows 10-point halftime lead in 78-74 loss to Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns are out of the Big 12 Tournament after one game following a 78-74 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City after getting out-scored by 14 points in an ugly second half that featured 15 fouls called on the Longhorns and 20 free-throw attempts by the Wildcats.

The excessive whistles, including a questionable flagrant foul call on Texas sophomore guard Chendall Weaver with 21 seconds left that produced a four-point possession by Kansas State, weren’t the only thing ugly about the second half — the Longhorns shot 29 percent in the second half and missed numerous open threes.

Senior guard Max Abmas did his best to give Texas a chance at the end, making two desperation threes in the final 13 seconds to score, but it wasn’t enough as senior forward Dylan Disu was held to nine points and played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble and junior guard Tyrese Hunter scored three points and went 0-of-7 from the field.

In a streaky first half, Texas jumped out to a 9-2 lead and Kansas State responded by scoring seven straight points before the Longhorns created some separation with a 14-0 run midway through the half with senior guard IT Horton scoring five points and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell adding six points in an active performance. Mitchell scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting with five rebounds as Texas shot 57.1 percent and turned eight Kansas State turnovers into 14 points. The defense helped key the 14-0 surge by holding the Wildcats without a basket for 6:33, a stretch during which Kansas State missed seven straight shots.

The lead was all the more remarkable because Texas was 2-of-8 shooting from three, senior forward Dylan Disu only scored three points, and junior guard Tyrese Hunter sat for the final 14:29 after picking up his second foul.

The momentum didn’t carry into the second half, though, as Kansas State went on a 7-0- run that included two offensive foul calls on Disu on consecutive possessions that sent him to the bench with three fouls. Senior guard Max Abmas finally broke the run after Rodney Terry called a timeout when he was fouled on a three-point attempt. In the 1-of-9 shooting start for the Horns in the second half, six of those attempts came from beyond the arc, entirely open looks that didn’t come close to connecting besides a fast-break three by Horton.

The shooting didn’t improve throughout the second half and the defense didn’t help — Texas was either getting called for fouls or giving up easy looks as Kansas State scored 49 points, shot 55.2 percent, and only turned the ball over twice, a remarkable stat for one of the most turnover-prone teams in the country.

Texas now waits for Selection Sunday to find out its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, which certainly didn’t receive a boost with Wednesday’s loss.