Quinn Ewers is back to lead the Texas QB room — and team — in his third season with the Longhorns

The 2023 Texas Longhorns quarterback room was certainly one of the most intriguing and discussed position groups in college football. The talented five star in his second year on the Forty Acres, the strong-armed but unrefined four star behind him, and the biggest name in college football who had yet to take a snap.

The loaded quarterback room continued to stir intrigue, primarily when Quinn Ewers went down against Houston. Maalik Murphy was the next man up and played in the absence of Ewers over the next two games, while football royalty watched from the sidelines.

With Murphy transferring to Duke during the winter window, the question heading into the offseason was whether the battle for one of the most coveted spots in the nation would continue between Ewers and Arch Manning.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian eliminated any doubt about whether there would be an open competition for the starting job for his fourth straight season with the Longhorns, naming Ewers the starter during a press conference on National Signing Day in early February.

It was a rather unremarkable development since Ewers would not have returned without some reassurance that he would keep the starting role. Furthermore, how do you open up the competition after Ewers led you to a 12-2 season, a Big 12 Championship, and the program’s first admittance into the College Football Playoff? By all rights Ewers should get the nod in 2024 even with the difficulties of keeping a jersey with the name “Manning” on the shoulder pads clean for the entire season.

Still, Sarkisian must balance the need to keep Manning in the program despite unfounded rumors about the potential he could depart for the NCAA transfer portal.

“Obviously there’s always rumors, especially nowadays,” Manning said before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. “I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

“Quinn is one of my best friends on the team,” Manning said. “We’re actually roommates for games and I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s just a good dude.”

The initial plan by all speculation was that Ewers would break out in his sophomore year, and after an amazing season enter the NFL draft taken in the first round, therefore opening the door for Manning to follow suit and start in his sophomore year. Despite the team’s success, that wasn’t necessarily the case, especially after the injury suffered by Ewers.

Not to be confused, Ewers had a remarkable season, just not enough to have his name called on the first night of the draft, especially with all of the other quarterback talent throughout this upcoming class. This article will review Ewers season, where he excelled, and where he could see improvement, in an attempt to predict how his third year with the Longhorns will play out.

The most important thing Ewers second season saw was W’s. Despite everything, he won games — 10 of his starts, in fact, enough to grant Texas its first spot in the college football playoff in program history with the assist from Murphy against BYU and Kansas State. Some games were ugly, like the closer-than-expected win over Wyoming and the loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, while in others he set a conference championship record for passing yards in a 49–21 beat down of Oklahoma State in the program’s last-ever Big 12 Championship victory.

Cons: Consistency, injuries, the deep ball

Pros: Accuracy, limited turnovers

Improvements: Leadership, maturity, consistency

Consistency more than anything was the issue for Ewers in his first season and although he saw substantial improvement in year two, a continued deficit of it still seemed to rear its ugly head from time to time. Take the first three quarters of the Sugar Bowl for example. After playing the game of his career in the Big 12 Championship, throwing for 452 yards, four touchdowns, a single pick, and completing 86 percent of his passes, Ewers couldn’t seem to get the ball over the defensive line as Washington cut down on his passing lanes. Then in the fourth quarter he snapped back into action and gave the Longhorns a real chance to win that game late in what would have been the greatest comeback in college football playoff history.

Critics would claim, “which Quinn will we see this week” or “start Arch,” but frankly they don’t know what they are talking about. In his second year Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and only six picks, as a sophomore who missed two games. Looking at the greats Vince Young and Colt McCoy, Young in his second year only threw for 1,849 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 picks and McCoy threw for 176 less yards than Ewers with two more games played, 22 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.

Let the young man develop. In his third year in this system under Sarkisian, look for Ewers to shock some people. In order to do that however, there are some areas that he could improve on.

First off, the long ball. According to PFF, Ewers on passes over 20-plus yards completed 16-of-47 passes (34 percent) for 580 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. In 2022 these numbers looked about the same, as Ewers went 16-for-52 passing (30.7 percent) for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. However, his passer rating and average yards per attempt substantially increased, averaging 12.3 yards per attempt compared to 7.9 the prior year, and a passer rating of 161.5 compared to 108.7 in the prior year.

An interesting statistic for Ewers on the deep ball — he never once targeted his deep threats AD Mitchell or Xavier Worthy outside the numbers on the right side of the field on passes over 20-plus yards.

So what are some aspects that could improve that area of the game for Ewers? Another year in the Longhorns weight room, increased confidence, a better understanding of the playbook in his third year? Yes. This isn’t to say Quinn is guaranteed to be making Patrick Mahomes-esque passes next season, but it does offer some support to the claim that he will see improvement after another offseason in Sarkisian’s program. It will be up to the coaching staff to continue this improvement, and develop Ewers into the big arm we saw at Southlake.

One of the greatest strengths Ewers possess is his ability to control the offense, not turn the ball over, and most of all his humility.

“My job is really just to get the ball to the playmakers, and let them do the rest,” Ewers said after receiving the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player belt from the Undertaker. “I’m so proud of the way these guys come to work, every single day — we want this more than anybody.”

Humility, and control of Sarkisian’s offense is where Ewers and the Longhorns shined this past year. However, we saw the difference an elite quarterback can make when Michael Penix Jr. carved up this vaunted Longhorns defense in the Sugar Bowl. The next step for Ewers in year three will be more than just getting the ball to the playmakers, but to become a playmaker himself with his arm.

Unfortunately for Ewers, if the Longhorns drop a single game, the “start Arch” chants will come calling. Ewers must see more steady improvement this upcoming season to keep these calls at bay and it doesn’t help that the Longhorns play the reigning national champions in Ann Arbor in Week Two.