No. 23 Texas hosts Washington in weekend series

A 10-game homestand that began on Tuesday with a 7-1 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals continues this weekend as the Washington Huskies come to Austin to face off against the No. 23 Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Following a four-game losing that streak that ended last Friday, Texas has steadied itself with a series win over the then-No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders last week in Lubbock and the comfortable victory against the Cardinals that featured three scoreless innings from right-handed starter Grant Fontenot, solid pitching overall in allowing one run on five hits, and home runs by first baseman Jared Thomas, who went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and bases-loaded walk for three RBI, and designated hitter Rylan Galvan, who also hit a two-run home run and finished 2-for-4.

In a positive outing, right-hander Cole Selvig allowed one run on three hits in three innings while left-hander David Shaw, right-hander Andre Duplantier, and right-hander Heston Tole all got work for the Longhorns. It was only the second career appearance for the freshman Selvig, who failed to retire a batter in allowing one run on two hits while taking the loss on Saturday against San Diego in the season’s opening series. Meanwhile, Shaw’s scoreless inning represented a bounce back following three appearances in which he allowed seven runs in 3.0 innings, including taking the loss at Minute Maid Park against Texas State.

And while concerns still exist about which relievers can get key outs, the starting rotation is in flux with right-hander Cody Howard set to receive his second Saturday start and head coach David Pierce declining to name a Sunday starter thanks to the struggles of right-hander Charlie Hurley, the No. 2 weekend starter to begin the season.

Hurley couldn’t finish the second inning against the Bobcats, allowing four runs on three hits in 1.2 innings while issuing a walk, a hit by pitch, two wild pitches, and committing an error on a pickoff attempt. Pierce tried to get Hurley back on track with a relief appearance in the 9-2 loss to Texas A&M last week, but that went poorly, too — Hurley gave up two runs on three hits in 1.0 inning. Sunday’s start in Lubbock featured continued struggles with three runs allowed on four hits in 1.0 inning as Texas Tech pounded out a double and a home run.

Right-hander Tanner Witt, who started on Sunday against San Diego despite suffering a preseason setback physically, still doesn’t seem like a viable option to eat up many innings that role after allowing four home runs in his last two appearances and hitting two batters in his 3.1 innings of work in the loss to the Aggies.

So a weekend rotation of right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr., Hurley, and Witt that looked like a strength heading into the season suddenly doesn’t feature two of those pitchers and Pierce is now scrambling to figure out how to finish weekends with effective pitching as he works behind the scenes to reclaim the command of Hurley and Whitt.

Fortunately for Texas, Washington hasn’t produced much offense this season in its 4-7-1 start, including a 1-2-1 record on the road, after Pac-12 coaches picked the Huskies to finish seventh in the 11-team league. Under second-year head coach Jason Kelly, whose background is as a pitching coach, Washington is batting just .219 with a .329 slugging percentage and nine home runs through 12 games. Three regulars are batting under .200 and only two players are above .300, but have combined for just one extra-base hit. Although Infielder Cam Clayton and outfielder AJ Guerrero were both preseason all-conference selections, Clayton is batting .250 after hitting .325 with 11 home runs last season and Guerrero is at .204 following a strong 2023 season that saw him hit .345 with eight home runs.

Kelly’s pitching staff is performing well, leading to a number of low-scoring games this year thanks to a 3.26 ERA that leads the Pac-12 and a 1.25 WHIP that ranks second in the conference. There isn’t much depth, though — Kelly leans heavily on his top seven arms, including three primary relievers. And even though UW has played five one-run games, they haven’t recorded a save yet this season. Defensively, the Huskies are third in the Pac-12 with a .978 fielding percentage.

Friday’s game marks the first matchup between Texas and Washington, although weather could end up disrupting the series with the forecast in Austin calling for a 57-percent chance of rain Friday with potentially severe thunderstorms, an 84-percent chance of rain Saturday, and a 71-percent chance of rain on Sunday, although the thunderstorms could clear out of the area during the morning hours.

How to watch

Probable pitching matchups

FRIDAY–Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (1-1. 3.54) vs. Washington RHP Jared Engman (0-3, 4.12)

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Cody Howard (2-0, 3.29) vs. Washington RHP Calvin Kirchoff (0-0, 2.79)

SUNDAY–Texas TBA vs. Washington RHP Spencer Dessart (1-0, 3.47)

Dates: March 15-17

Times (all times Central): 7:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 1 p.m.

Location: UFCU Dich-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone