Longhorns Daily News: CFP looks likely to increase to 14 teams beginning in 2026

ESPN reported earlier today that all FBS conference managers are likely to approve a 14-team College Football Playoff beginning in 2026. The CFP will move from an expanded 12-team model that kicks off in 2024 and will run through the subsequent NCAA season.

Story with @CFBHeather on the expected finalization of the new expected 14-team playoff, starting in 2026. Multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday that each league and Notre Dame are expected to sign a legal agreement by midday on Friday. https://t.co/E88IUlWfuk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: ESPN’s Kris Budden on Texas basketball’s NCAA hopes, spring football

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Jonathon Brooks could be a Cowboy (if Jerry wakes up)

Austin American-Statesman: Where does Texas basketball’s Rodney Terry rank in coaches’ salaries?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas standout Madison Booker has a fan in ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant

247Sports: Texas’ pattern of defensive lapses have cost the Longhorns wins throughout the season

247Sports: Five Days to Spring Football: Texas Position Inventory: Safeties

247Sports: The Insider: Replacing key leadership, intriguing position battles and more

Inside Texas: What the structure of development-heavy practices look like during spring football

Inside Texas: Spring Storyline: Importance of culture in light of coaching, player departures

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas blows 10-point halftime lead in 78-74 loss to Kansas State

Texas vs. Kansas State gamethread

No. 23 Texas hosts Washington in weekend series

Quinn Ewers is back to lead the Texas QB room — and team — in his third season with the Longhorns

Texas RB CJ Baxter has next after the departure of Jonathon Brooks

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Elite OT Lamont Rogers set to visit Texas later this month, likes UT culture

247Sports: The five most intriguing recruitments in 2025

247Sports: With Texas OV set, Top100 WR Daylan McCutcheon explains why Longhorns are in mix

Inside Texas: Texas keeping close tabs on rising 2026 EDGE Jesse Ford

Inside Texas: 2026 Texas DB taraget Isaiah Williams recaps his recruitment, potential visits

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation for 2025 safety target Kade Phillips

Inside Texas: Soon to be a leading SEC program, Steve Sarkisian has different recruiting challenges

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: The best cure for Aaliyah Moore’s illness? A Big 12 women’s title

Austin American-Statesman: OK, Texas lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 tourney. Now what?

Dallas Morning News: Grant McCasland’s reinvention of Texas Tech is paying off. A dominant win vs. BYU is proof

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU tips off Big 12 Tournament with win over Oklahoma

The Smoking Musket: Wren Baker lays out his vision, another Mountaineer signs a pro contract, and the SEC and Big 10 get richer

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Kansas State: Part III

Bring On The Cats: Huge second half propels K-State past Texas 78-74 at Big 12 Tournament

Black & Gold Banneret: BYU’s three-point barrage ends UCF’s Big 12 run, 87-73

Black & Gold Banneret: Baseball bounces back with a win over Stetson

Vanquish The Foe: BYU beats UCF, advances to play Texas Tech in Big 12 quarterfinals

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Inside Coby White’s grueling summer to become NBA’s most improved player for Bulls

SB Nation: NFL free agency’s 9 best remaining players still on the market, ranked

SB Nation: 5 NFL teams who improved in free agency the most, and 2 teams who did not

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND