Transfers highlight rebuilt Texas WR room

This Texas Longhorns wide receiver room had some very impressive members in 2023, who will unfortunately be taking their talents to the NFL draft. Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington all provided integral pieces to one of the most prolific offenses in college football. Now with each of them declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, the door is open for young faces moving up the depth chart and new veteran pieces who have joined through the transfer portal.

Johntay Cook, the talented former four star from DeSoto, will be getting his chance to be one of the faces of this wide receiving room as a sophomore, while Isaiah Bond, the five-star transfer from Alabama Isaiah Bond comes to Texas looking for a new start after the loss of Nick Saban to retirement.

This room will see some of the most turnover on the whole roster in comparison to last year, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamics change, and what roles each of these new faces will fill in the 2024 season.

2023 Review: Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington

Xavier Worthy, with the fourth most receiving yards in Texas program history, finished the season with 1,014 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The 6 ‘1, 172-pounder provided tremendous speed for the offense on the outside, while also acting as a gadget guy and return man on special teams. A smaller Deebo Samuel that added an extra layer to both the run and passing game through jet sweeps, bubble screens, and also long streaks outside the numbers.

Worthy seemed to be able to do it all in the passing game, lining up out wide on 59.9 percent of snaps and in the slot at 39.9 percent.

AD Mitchell, in his single season with the Longhorns after transferring from Georgia, gave the offense that extra bit of firepower on the outside to support Xavier Worthy. His tall frame also provided Ewers with the perfect red-zone target, leading the team in touchdowns with 11. Standing at 6 ’4 ,196 pounds Mitchell brought in eight red-zone passing touchdowns.

Mitchell has a remarkable ability to track the ball on off-target throws, as he did on the game-sealing reception against TCU that was way behind him on his route, but he was able to turn his body, locate the football, and ice a game that could have gone the other way if the Horns didn’t convert.

Perhaps Mitchell’s most impressive attribute was his route-running ability due to his change of direction in the open field made him a deep-threat master for the Longhorns, with an average depth of target of 16 yards. Mitchell lined up out wide on 81.6 percent of his snaps, pulling in five receptions on nine targets outside the numbers on passes over 20-plus yards, and 18 receptions on 23 targets in the middle of the field between 10-19 yards.

What the Longhorns are losing with Jordan Whittington leaving is that veteran presence in the locker room. After five years with the team, Whittington was one of the few players who had been with the Longhorns before Steve Sarkisian came in, recognized the difference in the program between Tom Herman and Sarkisian, and acted as a leader in developing this culture we discuss so much.

Whittington was there for the 5-7 season before Ewers arrived, like Jason Whitten was for Dak Prescott in his rookie year with the Cowboys — a veteran presence that potentially made their impact more off the field and in the locker room and on it.

2024 Preview: Johntay Cook II, Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden

Cook and Bond loosely resemble a similar dynamic as Worthy and Mitchell presented in 2023 as the Texas recruit finally getting his start and the transfer from an SEC powerhouse looking for a new home to close out his career. The key difference is that Cook seems to be more of the outside threat lined up out wide, while Bond has shown an ability to play both out wide and in the slot.

Standing at 6’0, 186 pounds, Johntay Cook is a threat on the outside for this Texas offense just waiting for his shot. Coming out of DeSoto, Cook was the seventh-ranked wide receiver in the nation and will hopefully break out onto the scene this season.

Cook played a small role in 2023, primarily in garbage time. However, in those reps he pulled in eight receptions on 12 targets for 136 yards, primarily lining up on the outside — 82.2 percent of his snaps were out wide. However, there is no telling how his role may change in Sarkisian’s offense as he will have an entirely new group of wide receivers to gameplan with.

Bond was an incredible get for Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns this offseason. After the departure of Nick Saban, Alabama became a hotbed for elite players looking for a new place to play after finishing the season with the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff. 247 Sports listed Bond as the No. 1 wide receiver in this year’s transfer portal, and the No. 4 player overall.

The dual-purpose receiver lines up both in the slot and out wide, however the slight majority of his work is done on the inside with 58.6 percent of last year’s snaps in the slot and 40.9 percent out wide. Honestly, even with Saban sticking around I think he would have left. In the last two seasons, not a single Bama wide receiver has eclipsed over 1,000 yards, and with Jalen Milroe coming back, we might see this trend continue for a third straight year.

Bond finished the 2023 season with 49 receptions on 75 targets for 671 yards and four touchdowns and that just isn’t enough for the No. 2 athlete coming out of high school. The fact that he went 49-for-75 in targets with only two drops recorded on the season tells the whole story. The former four star ranked 97 according to 247Sports known as 0017, as he has been nicknamed, possesses elite hand strength and ability in both the short and long passing game. We all saw him bring down that game-winning touchdown in last year’s Iron Bowl in the back of the end zone — the guy’s got clamps.

Last year Bond did the majority of his work between the numbers, with three of his four touchdowns coming through the middle of the field on passes over 20-plus yards. Last year Ewers seemed to prefer hitting Mitchell and Worthy in the middle of the field either through the slot or out wide, so Bond should easily be able to fill this role for the third-year quarterback.

Bond possesses an elite ability to separate from opposing defenders. He has quick feet off the line of scrimmage, and breakaway speed in the open field to create space with his speed. Long story short, Bond has burners, and is able to access another gear in fade and crossing routes downfield.

If Ewers is looking to take a step forward in his deep ball bag in year three, Bond will certainly be a big asset for the Longhorns as Quinn continues to improve this part of his game.

Another outside threat for the Longhorns comes from the transfer portal in Silas Bolden from Oregon State. The Beavers finished the 2022 season No. 17 in the nation and started off hot with an 8–2 record and a top-25 ranking for the majority of the year, becoming an impressive little program out of the upper west side.

Bolden finished the season with 54 receptions on 86 targets for 741 yards and five touchdowns. He lined up outside on 80.8 percent of snaps. Oregon State used him as their threat with 50–50 balls downfield, where he did exactly that, bringing down exactly 50% on contested balls, and led the team on contested targets going 7-for-14.

In press coverage Bolden uses less of a shimmy to get separation and more his speed to blow by opposing defensive backs. He has tremendous speed off the line of scrimmage and has 0 to 60 speed like a Ferrari. He can also be elite with the ball in his hands, making defenders miss in the open field, leading the team with 276 yards after the catch.

The compilation of these two new additions and the elevation of Cook in addition to four signees in the 2023 class, including the talented Ryan Wingo, will provide this Texas passing game with a more than adequate replacement for the losses of Mitchell, Worthy, and Whittington. The biggest question mark will be how well they are able to buy into the culture and system.

It will be up to Ewers and his coaching staff to get these talented transfers to buy into the system, and also for Ewers to take that next step in his passing game in year three. Bottom line, there will be no shortage of talent in this wide receiver room in 2024 despite the concerns when the transfer portal opened.