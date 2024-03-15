Longhorns Daily News: CFP is officially extended through at least 2031

FBS conference managers and (the sore thumb that is) Notre Dame confirmed the College Football Playoff’s extension through at least the 2031 college football season earlier today.
That means while the CFP lacks a format (will it expand to 14 teams?), it will for sure include a 12-team field mirroring the format for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 college postseasons.
Sources: Conferences, Notre Dame agree to new playoff deal - via @ESPN App https://t.co/W3DWpUWf2k— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) March 15, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas softball is one game away from clinching its series versus BYU.
Joley's bat is on #HookEm | @marie_joley pic.twitter.com/UaEQguHT9l— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 15, 2024
