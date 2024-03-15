Washington blasts past No. 23 Texas with six-run inning for 9-3 win

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns spoiled a strong sixth-inning outing by right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in a 9-3 loss to the Washington Huskies when the bullpen gave up six runs in the seventh inning and another two runs in the ninth.

The 14 hits by the Huskies set a season high while the nine runs scored tied for the second most this season by Washington, which entered the game averaging 4.4 runs per game. First baseman Jeter Ybarra led the way for head coach Jason Kelly’s team by setting a career high with five hits, including three doubles, and tying his career high with four RBI. The five doubles by the Huskies now account for 23.8 percent of the team’s season total and 14.3 percent of the extra-base hits by Washington. Hitting .359 overall for the game, the Huskies went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position (.438) and 7-for-14 (.500) with two outs.

It wasn’t on Johnson, though, who struck out 10 while giving up one run on five hits with three walks, consistently working out of jams. In the first, Johnson stranded a two-out double before striking out the side in the third despite allowing a walk and a stolen base. A walk in the third led to the only run scored against the Texas ace on an RBI double by Washington first baseman Jeter Ybarra. Johnson stranded two runners in the fourth following a one-out walk and a two-out single. In the fifth, a one-out single wasn’t enough to threaten Johnson, who closed out his final inning of work when catcher Kimble Schuessler threw out a runner trying to steal third after a two-out double.

After missing an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the third inning when shortstop Jalin Flores grounded into a double play with runners on first and second, Texas broke through in the fourth and got into the Washington bullpen. Left fielder Porter Brown led off the inning with a walk and stole second before designated hitter Rylan Galvan drew a walk of his own. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by right fielder Max Belyeu and then scored on a single up the middle by Schuessler. The Longhorns extended the lead to 3-1 on a double by second baseman Jack O’Dowd.

Against a team that entered the game batting .219, that margin looked like it could stand. Instead, Texas head coach David Pierce called on left-hander David Shaw, who promptly fell behind 3-0 and eventually issued a leadoff walk, eventually departing after a one-out single in favor of right-hander Gage Boehm.

And although Boehm had been reliable so far this season, he was leaving pitches up in the zone and the Huskies took advantage, loading the bases with a single, scoring two runs on another single, followed a double and two more singles as the Longhorns gave up six runs on six hits in the inning, the most runs scored against Texas in a single frame this season.

With two runs allowed on three hits in the ninth, right-hander Easton Tumis wasn’t able to limit the damage late.

The bats for the Longhorns went quiet over the final five innings, too, as Washington brought on right-hander Grant Cunningham in relief of starter Jared Engman after the three runs scored by Texas in the fourth inning. Cunningham was able to strand O’Dowd at second base by inducing a groundout by first baseman Jared Thomas and eventually threw 80 pitches over 5.1 innings. Cunningham wasn’t overpowering the hitters for the Horns, striking out just two in 19 batters faced, but Texas simply wasn’t able to produce strong contact with two hits, neither of which went for extra bases. Early in the game, the wind wasn’t helpful, but even as it died down late the Longhorns couldn’t get anything going.

Texas returns to the Disch on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.