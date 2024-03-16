Five storylines to watch heading into Texas spring practice

One of the ancillary bonuses to the Texas Longhorns playing in the College Football Playoffs is that the gap between the end of the season and the start of spring practice is the shortest it has ever been.

It’s a whole new world for Texas as they officially start the 2024 football season in a myriad of ways. Coming off of a conference championship, postseason awards, a huge crop of NFL Draft prospects, and its first-ever CFP appearance, the Longhorns are set to play their first season in the SEC with new faces at important positions.

1. What can we expect from the restocked receiver room?

Perhaps no position group on the team will have more new faces at key places than the wide receiver room. The Longhorns are losing their top three wide receivers from the 2023 season, meaning quarterback Quinn Ewers will have a new cast of characters as he scans the field. From a production standpoint, losing Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington means that Texas loses more than 54 percent of the receptions, 58 percent of yards, and 17-of-25 passing touchdowns from the 2023 season.

Losing that level of production and experience will hurt Texas, there’s no way around that, but the coaching staff anticipated those departures and stocked the cupboard in response.

Between the 2023 and 2024 classes, Texas added two top-50 receivers — Johntay Cook and Ryan Wingo — as well as Ryan Niblett, DeAndre Moore, and Aaron Butler, all top-150 players. Cook saw some time in the 2023 season, appearing in all 14 games and coming away with 14 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Wingo is a player talented enough to come in and be a key piece in his first year, but based on the way that Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson approached the portal, they needed to add some experience at the position.

Texas seemingly slow played the wide receiver position in the transfer portal, opting to only target players they could see make an immediate impact, adding Matthew Golden from Houston, who was at the time the No. 6 wide receiver, and Silas Bolden from Oregon State, who likely factors in as much on special teams as he does as a top-end receiver. Following the shocking retirement of Nick Saban, Texas moved quickly and made a splash by adding the newly-minted No. 1 transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond from Alabama.

So now, the question for Jackson and the offense is what will be the mix of the talented young players already in the room with the top-end, and likely one-year, talent when the dust settles after the Orange and White Game in April?

2. What will the interior defensive line look like?

It seems that for the first time since the 2009 NFL Draft class when Roy Miller and Henry Melton were selected, the Longhorns will have two interior defensive linemen selected when Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat hear their names called.

While that will do wonders for the Longhorns as they quest to recruit talent to Austin, Texas now has the unenviable task of replacing the interior that combined to win the Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards, not to mention Sweat’s Outland Trophy win. Coming in a year ago when Texas needed to replace Keondre Coburn, they knew they had an experienced starter in Sweat to ease some of the load as the talented Murphy tried to step in as well.

Now, much like the wide receiver room, the question is, “Can the talent already on campus live up to the billing or will the incoming transfer need to carry a big weight?”

Both Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins came to Texas with high expectations, with the pair of then-defensive ends serving as huge coups for Oscar Giles. While both have shown flashes of the billing they touted four years ago as recruits, they will need to level up like we saw from Coburn, Sweat, and Murphy before them to hold down the center of the defense for Pete Kwiatkowski.

Two newcomers will have something to say about what the interior of the defense looks like — transfer lineman Tiaoalii Savea and new defensive line coach Kenny Baker.

Savea capped off a productive career with the Arizona Wildcats and came over with new co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen, who himself is replacing Jeff Choate on the staff. The big lineman was four-star out of high school, playing his first year at UCLA before spending two seasons as a rotational player and infrequent starter for the Wildcats. What Savea brings that Texas needs to see more of from the players already on campus is an ability to clog running lanes and set up plays for linebackers.

Helping Savea, Broughton, Collins, and the young players like Aaron Bryant and Sydir Mitchell all try to maximize their talents is Baker, the rising defensive line coach who spent a year in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins following 11 in the college ranks. Can this new coach, who helped Miami produce a run defense that allowed less than 100 yards per game and four yards per carry, replicate those results in Austin?

3. Can Texas find a consistent pass rush?

While the defense was often a strength for Texas in 2023, one of the glaring weaknesses was the Longhorns’ ability to get to the quarterback and create sacks — something that was fully evident as Michael Penix picked the defense apart in the CFP.

Had the Texas played in the SEC in 2023 like it will in 2024, the 32 sacks produced last season would have ranked exactly middle of the road — No. 7 in the conference. For context, 32 sacks would have put them 10 sacks behind the conference-best Texas A&M Aggies, which is never a place Texas fans want to see themselves in.

Perhaps the best news for the Longhorns on that front is that they will return two of the key backfield disruptors from a year ago, with team sack leader Ethan Burke and freshman phenom Anthony Hill Jr. returning to the fold. The other side of that coin is that part of Burke’s success is likely attributed to the focus teams had to show to Sweat and Murphy — who was just .5 sacks behind Burke for the team lead — while Hill will likely have to play more of a traditional linebacker role with Jaylan Ford heading to the NFL.

This is another spot where Texas looked to the portal, but didn’t have to look far in finding a contributor right down I-35 in UTSA’s Trey Moore. The No. 20 transfer player and the No. 4 edge rusher in the class after turning in 17.5 sacks a year ago, Moore faces the question of whether his production hold up against tougher opponents, as more than half of his sacks came against teams with a combined record of 14-23.

4. What does the tight end position look like?

You don’t replace a player like Ja’Tavion Sanders, as he was not only a key target in short-yardage situations, but his mere presence was a leverage creator for the offense with a unique combination of size and speed. That being said, this might be an opportunity for the coaching staff to “money ball” what Sanders brought to the table, while also bolstering what the offense wants to do.

Isaiah Bond wasn’t the only top-ranked Alabama transfer brought in this offseason, thanks to Jeff Banks landing Amari Niblack in the days following Saban’s retirement. The 6’4, 231-pound tight end from Clearwater, Fla. was a top-150 player in the 2022 class and a contributor in the pass game for the Crimson Tide a year ago, including one of his four touchdowns coming against the Longhorns. Niblack was a consistent presence, hauling in at least one reception in 12 of the 14 games he played in a year ago and was the No. 3 receiver on the team, behind his once-again teammate Isaiah Bond.

The other half of this equation comes in the form of Gunnar Helm, who saw his name called on a few occasions in 2023 and will likely again in 2024. While Helm is not the top-end athlete like Sanders or Niblack, he is a massive target at 6’5 and is a more willing and capable blocker when called upon.

When the Longhorns take the field, what will that group look like, who will be on the field, and will Sark and Co. find a way to get both on the field for their disparate skills?

5. What is the ceiling for Quinn Ewers?

Last, but certainly not least, is the quarterback position and the return of Quinn Ewers for a third and final season at the helm for Texas.

Ewers took a step forward in 2023, benefitting both from a second year in the system for his development and a bevy of talented receiving options. On 100 more attempts, Ewers increased his completion percentage by more than 10 percent, nearly 1.5 yards per attempt, eight more touchdowns, all while throwing just six interceptions all year. So what is a fair set of expectations for the elder statesman and team leader in his final run on the Forty Acres?

Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee have shown what they can do to elevate talent, with this year marking the first time as a head coach since his time at Washington that he’s had the same starting quarterback for three years. It seems advantageous for all parties involved, Ewers, Sark, and the team overall, as they make the jump to the SEC with one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country.

But now, as Ewers enters the year as not only one of the most experienced quarterbacks but one that many will have their eyes on as a potential NFL Draft prospect, can he finally fully live up to the lofty expectations that took him to Ohio State a year early and made him one of the hottest transfer prospects in the early years of the portal?