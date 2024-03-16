Needing to replace Ja’Tavion Sanders, the Texas TE room now features Alabama transfer Amari Niblack

For Texas Longhorns tight ends coach Jeff Banks, the challenge this offseason is simple — replace arguably the best tight end in school history in Ja’Tavion Sanders, who declared early for the 2024 NFL Draft after recording 99 catches for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns over his two seasons as a contributor for the Longhorns.

Ranked as the No. 1 athlete and the No. 30 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, Sanders was the crown jewel of Tom Herman’s recruiting class before the coaching change, leaving Steve Sarkisian and his staff a decision to make about where to use the massively talented two-way standout. Enamored with Sarkisian’s offense after playing wide receiver at Denton Ryan, Sanders made that decision simple and stuck with the position despite even his family wondering if defense was a better choice during the 2021 season when Sanders received a lot of hard coaching from Banks to develop as a blocker and mostly played on the field goal unit on special teams.

Ready to contribute as a sophomore, Sanders silenced all the doubters with a breakout season, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors by setting the school record for a tight end with 54 receptions and slotting second in school history with 613 receiving yards.

Sanders looked poised to build on that success in 2023 with a fast start, catching five passes for a career-high 114 yards in the upset win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, including a career-long reception of 50 yards. It was the first 100-yard receiving game for a Texas tight end since Jermichael Finley against Oklahoma in 2007. The next week against Baylor, Sanders had a 49-yard reception among his five catches for 110 yards. But an ankle injury in the first quarter of a win over Kansas helped derail the promising start for Sanders and although he battled through it, his production dropped in the passing game and as a run blocker even while recording eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game win over Oklahoma State in Arlington.

Even with a season spent developing and more than half a season limited by a gimpy ankle, Sanders still finished his Texas career first in school history among tight ends in career receptions, second in career receiving yards, and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Tasked with replacing the receiving threat of Sanders, Sarkisian and Banks weren’t particularly active in the transfer portal market early in the winter window, but moved quickly when Alabama tight end Amari Niblack entered the portal following Nick Saban’s retirement. With a limited amount of time to make a decision, Niblack moved quickly, too, visiting Austin and signing with the Longhorns.

Unlike some previous Alabama transfer portal targets, Sarkisian didn’t have any ties to Niblack, a Florida product in the 2022 recruiting class that Alabama evaluated early and landed before a breakout senior season vaulted him into the top-100 nationally in the 247Sports rankings.

A 6’4, 231 pounder built like an oversized wide receiver, Niblack moves like one, too, becoming a contributor as a true sophomore for the Crimson Tide last year with 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns caught the attention of the Texas staff — a 39-yarder that featured multiple missed tackles by the Longhorns that flashed Niblack’s plus athleticism.

That single play featured three of the four missed tackles forced by Niblack on the season.

Niblack’s speed makes him a mismatch for linebackers and some safeties with some untapped upside in Sarkisian’s scheme. After spending last year lining up in the slot or as an in-line tight end with a relatively even distribution to the two roles, Niblack graded out as a below-average run defender who could benefit from moving into the H-back role held by Sanders last season.

The move is also necessitated by the return of rising senior Gunnar Helm, the primary in-line tight end for the Longhorns over the last two seasons who worked hard to improve his athleticism last offseason, helping the Colorado product post 14 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. As a blocker, Helm graded out at 54.6 as a pass blocker and 42.6 as a run blocker, according to PFF, well below an average grade of 70.0. So even outside the passing game, there’s plenty of room for improvement from Helm in his primary role as a blocker.

Texas also returns jumbo tight Malik Agbo, a rising redshirt sophomore who dropped close to 50 pounds after arriving in Austin to serve in that role last season, developing into an above-average pass blocker at times in helping the Horns take shot plays in max protection, but still needing to show technical improvement as a run blocker to become an average player in that area.

Among the depth pieces is rising senior Juan Davis, a twitchy athlete who has served as a special teams contributor in his career while battling a variety of injuries. During the winter transfer window, Davis entered the portal and then quickly exited it in an odd offseason blip, but the addition of Niblack presents a significant barrier to the first significant playing time on offense for Davis in his college career.

Texas also returns rising redshirt freshman Spencer Shannon, a Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product whose was used as a blocking tight end in high school, and rising redshirt freshman Will Randle, quarterback Arch Manning’s teammate who was more of a receiving threat in high school before spending last year rehabilitating the knee injury that prematurely ended his career at Isidore Newman.

The wild card is 2024 signee Jordan Washington, an early enrollee who can run the entire route tree, according to Sarkisian, and stretch the field vertically as a flex receiver thanks to a basketball background that highlighted his length and ball skills. Listed at 6’4, 240 pounds, Washington could quickly challenge Davis as the backup flex tight end.

With some improvement from Niblack, Helm, and Agbo as blockers, the Texas tight ends could provide a bigger boost to the running game than the position room did in 2023, while Niblack should help reduce the drop off from Sanders in the passing game, trading some reliability on contested catches for more explosive athleticism.