Four-star WR Andrew Marsh schedules official visit to Texas

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the country will be in Austin this summer.

By Daniel Seahorn
Andrew Marsh, Instagram

The Texas Longhorns will be receiving multiple visits during the spring and summer from one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects.

Per Sam Spiegelman, Katy Jordan four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh has announced that he will take an unofficial visit to Texas on March 25th and then Marsh will follow up that trip with an official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 14th.

Marsh also has visits to Colorado, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC on the docket for the spring and summer, so he is going to be a very busy man. To date, Marsh has 34 reported offers on his resume and he is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country.

Marsh is coming off his most productive season at Katy Jordan, as he recorded 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and reeled in 15 touchdowns. Through three seasons, Marsh has r 149 receptions for 2,414 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Marsh is rated as the 8th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings ,and is ranked 61st overall.

