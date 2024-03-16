Four-star WR Andrew Marsh schedules official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns will be receiving multiple visits during the spring and summer from one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects.

Per Sam Spiegelman, Katy Jordan four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh has announced that he will take an unofficial visit to Texas on March 25th and then Marsh will follow up that trip with an official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 14th.

Elite 4-star WR Andrew Marsh has locked in visits to Texas (March 25) and Texas A&M (March 30). He will head to Colorado (April 6) and to Kentucky (April 13)



Marsh has three official visits set for USC (June 7-9), for Texas (June 14) and Oklahoma (June 21)@JHSWarriors_FB… — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 13, 2024

Marsh also has visits to Colorado, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC on the docket for the spring and summer, so he is going to be a very busy man. To date, Marsh has 34 reported offers on his resume and he is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country.

Marsh is coming off his most productive season at Katy Jordan, as he recorded 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and reeled in 15 touchdowns. Through three seasons, Marsh has r 149 receptions for 2,414 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Marsh is rated as the 8th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings ,and is ranked 61st overall.