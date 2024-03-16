No. 23 Texas drops series to Washington with 5-3 loss

Falling behind early for the 11th time in 18 games, the No. 23 Texas Longhorns were unable to come back from the early deficit created by a poor starting performance from right-hander Cody Howard in a 5-3 loss to the Washington Huskies at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday to drop David Pierce’s team to 10-8 on the season.

In an all-too-familiar trend for Texas starter, Howard struggled early and couldn’t recover, walking the first batter of the game on a full count, allowing a double, a sacrifice fly, and a two-run double in a three-run first inning by Washington. After second inning that included the minimum faced, Howard courted disaster in the third by hitting the first batter in the helmet and the second batter on the elbow before allowing a five-pitch walk that caused Pierce to pull Howard in favor of left-hander Ace Whitehead.

One of the walks and both hit by pitches eventually turned into runs for the Huskies, allowing Washington to win a game in which it scored five runs on four hits even as the former all-state quarterback Whitehead turned in a gritty outing, limiting the damage to two runs in the third on two groundouts and eventually turning in the longest outing of his career — seven innings with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

In throwing 69 pitches, 50 of which went for strikes, Whitehead worked quickly and efficiently, avoiding any walks or hit batters by working low and on the corners with his fastball typically sitting 86 to 87 miles per hour and mixing in enough breaking balls to keep batters off balance. Despite the lack of overwhelming stuff, Whitehead’s command and ability to avoid pitches up in the zone or out over the plate kept the Huskies hitters from squaring up his offerings.

So Texas was able to remain in the game and preserve a bullpen that will have to work behind a starter to be determined on Sunday, but the Horns only hit .209 on the day, including 1-for-9 with runners on (.111) and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position (.167), showing an inability to come through with clutch hits or even string hits together.

In fact, a solo home run by center fielder Will Gasparino in the third inning and a solo home run by shortstop Jalin Flores in the fourth inning were the only runs scored by Texas aside from an RBI single by left fielder Porter Brown in the sixth, the only hit with a runner in scoring position.

The Longhorns weren’t able to draw any walks and had some tough luck with their batting average on balls in play, including a drive by Flores deep to right field with a runner on first base in the eighth inning and several other balls Texas just missed sending out of the ballpark.

Aside from the almost total lack of clutch hitting and concerns about swing paths getting just underneath the baseball so frequently, struggles by the top of the order put too much pressure on the rest of the lineup — first baseman Jared Thomas went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and catcher Peyton Powell, making his first career start behind the plate for the Longhorns, went 1-for-4 with his only hit a rolling softly off his hands down the third-base line for an infield single against the shift.

After striking out five times over his first 30 at bats, Thomas has struck out 17 times this month as his average dropped from .581 to .370, including three strikeouts against LSU, four strikeouts against Texas Tech last Saturday, and three strikeouts against Washington on Saturday. Although some of that decline certainly represents a regression to the mean, the decline in Thomas making contact and setting the table for the Texas lineup is hurting the team.

On Saturday, Thomas and Powell failing to get on base in front of Flores limited the impact of his two hits, including the home run, and ensured the Washington pitchers didn’t have to operate in high-leverage situations.

The result was the seventh loss in the last 10 games for a team that should be improving during an easy part of the schedule but is now looking to avoid a home sweep by a team that entered the weekend with a losing record and a .219 batting average on the season.

First pitch on Sunday is at 1 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.