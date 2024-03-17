How to watch the Selection Sunday NCAA bracket release

After a disappointing exit from the Big 12 Tournament thanks to Thursday’s 78-74 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns have had quite a long time to wait to find out their seeding, but that wait is finally over with Selection Sunday here.

The Longhorns have had what can only be described as an up-and-down end to the season, with important wins over Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State interspersed with embarrassing outings against Kansas, Baylor, and the Big 12 Tournament meltdown against Kansas State. When it was all said and done, Texas finished the season 20-12 overall, but 9-9 in the Big 12. Perhaps most indicative of how Texas struggled — and most concerning heading into the NCAA Tournament — is that the Longhorns were 6-8 away from Austin and 4-6 in true road games.

Despite its struggles, Texas is seemingly a lock for a berth into the NCAA Tournament, allowing Rodney Terry and his group to put a shine on a season that otherwise would be considered disappointing.

Ahead of the actual selection, the prognostications have been made for the Longhorns, with all of the major and reputable outlets having them at an eight or nine seed.

According to Bracket Matrix, an aggregator for Bracketology across major and reputable outlets, the Longhorns sit an average seeding of 8.36, which puts them at No. 39 overall. ESPN and CBS have them firmly at a No. 9 seed, along with five other reputable outlets.

When the seedings and rankings do come out, it’s important to mention that the Longhorns currently rank as the No. 20 team in the BartTorvik resume rankings — which would give them an 89.9 percent chance to beat the average D1 team.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Mar. 17

Time: 5 p.m. (men’s), 7 p.m. (women’s)

TV Channel: CBS, ESPN

Streaming: Paramount+ (men’s), ESPN+ (women’s)