Texas earns No. 7 seed and matchup with winner of Virginia and Colorado St. in the NCAA Tournament

For the fourth straight season, the Texas Longhorns are headed to the NCAA Tournament, landing the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region with a first-round matchup against the winner of the First Four matchup between the UVA Cavaliers and the Colorado State Rams on Thursday in Charlotte.

After landing a No. 2 seed under then-interim head coach Rodney Terry last season, the Longhorns advanced to the Elite Eight and came within minutes of the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2003, settling instead for the longest Texas run in March Madness since 2008.

But the expectations — and the seed — are much lower this year after Texas went 20-12 with a 9-9 record that produced a tie for seventh place in the Big 12 standings and bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament early with a loss in the opening matchup to Kansas State, a disappointing result that hurt the team’s chances of earning a higher seed and more favorable path to the second weekend.

While the inability to beat the Wildcats marked the first loss to an opponent outside the AP Top 25 since dropping a home game against the Knights two months ago, a 6-8 record away from the Moody Center provides some pause when considering the potential postseason fortunes of Terry’s team.

And Texas wouldn’t be on the seven line if it weren’t for bad losses early in conference play to UCF and on the road at West Virginia or missed opportunities to come up with an upset of Houston at home in an eventual overtime loss and a blown double-digit lead on the road in Waco against Baylor less than two weeks ago.

As it stands, Texas will have to get past Virginia or Colorado State for a potential chance to face No. 2 seed Tennessee and former head coach in the second round and a chance at the type of season-defining upset that has gone wanting through the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament.

Colorado State is a 1.5-point favorite over Virginia, according to DraftKings.*

