Texas literally has big holes to fill on the DL

It’s perhaps the understatement of the year that the Texas Longhorns defense is going to look significantly different in 2024.

Losing either the conference Defensive Player of the Year or the Defensive Lineman of the Year would be a massive hit to any defensive unit. Losing both in the same year, a pair that anchored one of the best run defenses in the country, means that Pete Kwiatkowski and new defensive line coach Kenny Baker.

While T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy were great players in 2022, their ascension to elite defenders in 2023 came as a bonus to helm the defense. Texas was one of the top rush defenses in the Big 12, leading in line yards, stuff rate, and success rate, which created a ton of advantage for the Longhorns by making most opponents one-dimensionally reliant on the passing game. After coming to campus in 2020 with high expectations, the pair of Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton will need to have a similar level up to produce anything resembling the same impact.

A pair of top-200 defensive ends committed to Oscar Giles, both have shown flashes of what evaluators and coaches saw as they fought for their services years ago, but neither has truly lived up to the potential from four years ago. However, one of the biggest changes that has come to Texas under Steve Sarkisian’s tenure has been improved development on both sides of the ball. That development from the interior lineman came under Bo Davis, who left for the LSU Tigers to coach his son, so Baker — who has shown an ability to develop both in college and the NFL — will be called upon to show his value early.

Bolstering the talent of those two is Arizona Wildcats transfer Tiaoalii Savea, who joined the Longhorns this offseason alongside former Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Savea is a more proven run-stopper, so his development curve may be trying to learn his pass responsibilities for the defense unless Kwiatkowski and Baker opt for a rotational corps to maximize his abilities alongside the rest of the unit.

“I do think that that room is going to be a strength of ours,” said Sarkisian last month. “Those two guys were so good a year ago and we’re talking about two potential first-round picks. How many teams have that? We’ve got some really talented players in the room now and that’s part of building a program and developing a program and not having to throw a guy out there as a true freshman, but letting him develop as the other guys are playing.”

Texas will also need to get valuable minutes from key underclassmen, with Aaron Bryant and Sydir Mitchell needing to step in and pick up the second unit minutes that Collins and Broughton played last season. Mitchell played sparingly last year as a true freshman and is now listed at 372 pounds, 37 pounds heavier than last year.

The potential breakout player to watch is rising redshirt sophomore Jaray Bledsoe, perhaps the best athlete on the interior defensive line. After arriving at Texas as a 260-pounder two years ago, Bledsoe is now up to 293 pounds.

The loss of Kristopher Ross shortens the development curve for those players and the defense will need them to have a quick path to competence to hold up in the trenches of the SEC.

Sarkisian understands that with the extended College Football Playoffs, the college schedule is now looking more like the NFL and demanding more depth as a result.

“The last thing we want to have happen is you’re in the second round of the playoffs — if we’re fortunate enough to make it there — a guy gets injured and now you’ve got to put a kid out there hadn’t played all year. So we’re gonna have to adapt to that and we’re gonna have to adapt to play more people and what that looks like and how we develop those rotations in the right way.”