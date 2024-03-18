Texas continues to search for answers at edge

For several years running, the Texas Longhorns have needed answers on the edge, especially when it comes to rushing the passer.

While Texas showed improvement from 2022 to 2023, with five additional sacks pushing them from No. 5 in the Big 12 to one sack behind West Virginia for the conference lead, the Longhorns were third of the four CFP teams, behind the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide. When compared to the SEC, where Texas will play in 2024, the Longhorns would have been smack in the middle and 10 sacks behind the leader in the conference.

Texas has the advantage of returning its sack leader from a year ago, Ethan Burke, but may see a dip in his production due to the loss of Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. Part of what created leverage for Burke to produce was the need for offenses to account for the boulders in the middle of the defense, as well as Murphy’s ability to create havoc in the middle.

Barryn Sorrell and Justice Finkley both flashed as well, but neither was a consistent presence for Texas on the edge, especially considering Sorrell’s preseason goal of reaching dougle-digit sacks. Instead, the New Orleans product only managed four, 1.5 less than 2022.

Texas’s priority to add weapons on the outside, both out of the portal and in the high school ranks, will perhaps be the biggest story of the offseason.

Adding Trey Moore from UTSA, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year who would have been the team leader by 12 sacks a year ago, along with elite high school edge rusher Collin Simmons from Duncanville, should raise both the floor and the ceiling for the group. Getting both in for spring practice allows them ample time to get acclimated and Simmons specifically should benefit from getting the same treatment Anthony Hill did in 2023 — a specific package and set of responsibilities to hold for the defense.

Texas also has a number of young players fighting for snaps in the rotation, including redshirt freshman Colton Vasek, the nation’s No. 107 prospect out of Austin Westlake in the 2023 class who put on 14 pounds since last year, when he did not see game action due to a back injury. There’s also redshirt freshman Billy Walton, who was massively productive at South Oak Cliff, and 2024 signee Zina Umeozulu, a long, rangy athlete with prototypical size for the position.

The more veteran returning player facing a critical spring is rising junior J’Mond Tapp. Like Vasek, Tapp was the No. 107 prospect in his class and did have three quarterback hurries in 98 snaps last season, but the Longhorns are still waiting for the light switch to come on for him and time is running out with all the young talent on campus.

Whoever the stars will be for that unit, Texas needs that group to step up in a major way in order to achieve its goals in 2024 as they make the change to the SEC.