No. 23 Texas avoids sweep with 4-3 win over Washington

The first weekend start by right-hander Max Grubbs was a successful and important one for the Texas Longhorns as the sophomore pitched six one-run innings to set up a 4-3 win in eight innings on Sunday over the Washington Huskies at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to avoid a sweep.

In a game delayed by roughly 80 minutes due to lightning in the area, a 4:45 p.m. Central curfew for Washington proved pivotal after Grubbs scattered five hits with two strikeouts and no walks. The worst jams faced by the Arlington Martin product were a result of four errors made by the infield, but catcher Peyton Powell, in his second college start behind the plate, provided some help to Grubbs and reliever Andre Duplantier, who earned the save by recording the final three outs, by throwing out two attempted base stealers. The second came with one out in the eighth inning and Duplantier did the rest, striking out the final batter swinging on four pitches to secure the victory.

Washington had looked poised for another comeback win similar to Friday’s 9-3 triumph over Texas thanks to a six-run seventh inning against the Longhorns bullpen. On Sunday, the Huskies led off the eighth with a single and a two-run home run off right-hander Cole Selvig, forcing Duplantier into the game to get the last three outs.

Texas hitters didn’t supply much support for the pitching staff with only four hits in the game, two of which came from second baseman Jack O’Dowd, including a double that represented one of two extra-base hits for the Longhorns.

After failing to draw a walk on Saturday, Texas at least forced Washington to throw strikes, taking back-to-back free passes to start the game, scoring a run on a fielder’s choice by left fielder Porter Brown and another on a groundout.

In the second, O’Dowd led off with a double, center fielder Will Gasparino drew a full-count walk, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Another walk loaded the bases before O’Dowd scored when shortstop Jalin Flores hit a fly ball into short right-center field in between the outfielders, forcing the second baseman to make an impressive running catch to keep multiple runs from scoring. When Brown grounded out to second base, the Horns had to settle for the single run with two runners left on base.

Texas scored for the final time in the third inning thanks to a two-out rally — third baseman Casey Borba was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single by O’Dowd. Gasparino loaded the bases with a walk, allowing Borba to score when first baseman Jared Thomas drew a second straight walk.

The season-long homestand continues with two midweek games against Air Force.