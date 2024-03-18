Reacts Survey: Is Texas preparing for a deep tournament run?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

How many brackets have you filled out? One? Two? Twenty? No matter how many you have filled out, and we aren’t judging, how far do you have the (7) Texas Longhorns going?

Rodney Terry and the Horns are back in the Big Dance after last year’s Elite Eight run but with a tougher path ahead.

Texas awaits the winner of 10 seeds Colorado State-Virginia and if they can win the first game, a potential match-up against (2) Tennessee and Rick Barnes looms.

The Horns finished the season 20-12 (9-9 Big 12) but lasted just one round in the Big 12 Championship Tournament after falling to Kansas State in the Second Round.

