Clutch Bert Auburn solidifies Texas special teams that have to replace some other starters

Entering the SEC this season, the Texas Longhorns and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks have one of the most important assets in football — a reliable, veteran kicker capable of making high-pressure field goals in close games.

Senior Bert Auburn is back for his fourth season on the Forty Acres after earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 when he set the school and Big 12 records for most consecutive made field goals with 19, set the Texas single-season record for made field goals (29) and scored 143 points, the most-ever for a Longhorns kicker.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian publicly supported Auburn during a tough 3-of-6 stretch early in the season and Auburn rewarded that confidence by hitting four key field goals in the overtime win over Kansas State, including a 49-yarder, another 49-yarder among three field goals in the tight road victory against TCU, and three more field goals in another road win over Iowa State, setting his career long of 50 yards.

Along with Auburn’s return, rising junior Will Stone is back as the kickoff specialist after recording 49 touchbacks on a unit that was aggressive forcing opponents to return kicks, although rather average actually covering them, but there are some question marks for the third phase.

Chief among them is the departure of Stanford transfer punter Ryan Sanborn, who averaged a career-high 45.7 yards per punt with a long of 64 yards and two punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Banks does have a prospective replacement in Michael Kern, the No. 4 punter nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, but the Florida product doesn’t arrive until the summer, keeping Banks from evaluating his preparedness to start during spring practice.

There’s also only one other punter currently on the roster in sophomore Ian Ratliff, who was ranked as the No. 24 punter in the 2023 class by Kohl’s Kicking, so there’s likely a need to add depth through tryouts in the spring or fall regardless of what Banks sees from Ratliff over the next month.

With Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson off to the NFL, Texas also has to replace both return men, as well as Robinson’s contributions as a core special teams player who was dangerous enough on punt block units to force opponents to change their protection schemes to account for him. In total, Robinson played at least 20 snaps on four special teams units, including 60 on punt returns as Worthy emerged as one of the nation’s best punt returners and also serving as a gunner on punt coverage, a role also filled by safety Kitan Crawford, who departed via the transfer portal.

But Banks didn’t let the needs for return men to go unaddressed in the portal as Texas looked to add wide receivers to replace the departures of Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington — the first addition, Houston’s Matthew Golden, had two kickoff return touchdowns last season, and Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden, set to arrive in June, has experience on both return units, including returning a punt for a touchdown in 2023.

So the Longhorns shouldn’t have much drop off in the return game and return seven of the top 10 players in special teams snaps last season, including the top three in linebacker Leona Lefau, safety Michael Taaffe, and cornerback Austin Jordan.

Regarded as one of the best special teams coordinators in country, Banks should once again field units that put Texas in position to win games.