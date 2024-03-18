Texas set to host 2026 QB Dia Bell on Tuesday as spring practice opens

The No. 2 2026 quarterback in the recently-released On3 rankings will be on the Forty Acres on Tuesday as the Texas Longhorns host Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage standout Dia Bell with spring practice opening.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee are taking a deliberate approach to offering quarterbacks in that cycle, only extending offers to Tennessee product Jared Curtis, currently rated as the top player in the class, and California’s Troy Huhn, whose stock should continue to rise during the spring evaluation period.

Whether Bell joins that list when he meets with the team’s quarterback brain trust remains to be seen, but the 6’3, 195-pounder’s recruitment has taken off this year in landing offers from Arizona, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Louisville, and LSU to join the 24 total offers for the son of Raja Bell, the 12-year NBA veteran.

At the least, Bell is among the handful of quarterbacks on the Longhorns radar patiently waiting to determine how interested Texas is in them.