How No. 7 seed Texas can make it out of the Midwest region

This time last year, the Texas Longhorns were the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and seemingly poised to make a run at their first Final Four in two decades.

Fast-forward a year and through an up-and-down season, the Longhorns have long odds of making it out of the region. Appropriately, as the No. 7 seed, Texas is tied with the South Carolina Gamecocks, the sixth seed, with the seventh-best odds to make it out of the region at +2800, according to DraftKings.

The journey starts for Texas against the winner of the play-in game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Colorado State Rams, with CSU sitting as a 2.5-point favorite. Whether the Longhorns face the offense-challenged Cavaliers or the more offensive-focused Rams, the fact remains that Texas has only lost one game against an unranked opponent since mid-January — the Big 12 Tournament-opening loss to Kansas State last week — so head coach Rodney Terry’s team does profile as consistent enough to advance to the second round.

If the Longhorns do survive their matchup in the round of 64, they’ll face the winner of Tennessee and St. Pete’s, with the Volunteers sitting as the No. 7 team overall in the BartTorvik.com rankings and the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.

Not only would that game represent the third meeting between Barnes and the program he coached from 1998 to 2015, there’s an intriguing overall narrative there, too — putting the reputation of Barnes for losing against lower seeds in the NCAA Tournament on the line against Terry, his longtime assistant.

One of the top defensive teams in the country, the Volunteers can fall back on their elite ability to make it difficult for opponents to score inside the arc, the type of trait that can travel in the Big Dance. Barnes also employs the services of Northern Colorado transfer guard Dalton Knecht, one of college basketball’s best scorers who averages 21.1 points per game and shoots 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

In the event of advancing past Barnes and the Volunteers, the likeliest Texas opponent is either Creighton or South Carolina, the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the Midwest. The Blue Jays are inconsistent enough they lost by 21 points to the Rams earlier this season, but also feature an elite offense and a strong defense that makes them a legitimate Elite Eight contender even if the Volunteers end up advancing to set up matchup between the top two seeds in that part of the region.

On the opposite side of the regional bracket, the road theoretically wouldn’t get much easier for Texas, with Purdue — which is +600 on DrafKings to win the whole tournament — as well as Kansas, the TCU, and Creighton, which sits just behind Tennessee in the betting odds.

The Longhorns already know what it’s like to face a Boilermakers team led by star center Zach Edey, the favorite to repeat as the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year who led Purdue past Texas in an 81-71 victory two years ago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And Edey isn’t alone this year, either — the Boilers are considered national championship contenders because the supporting cast is deeper around Edey, although there certainly isn’t another star on the team with the quality of Jaden Ivey.

If Texas manages to accomplish all of that, they will reach their first Final Four since the 2003 season when TJ Ford led now-Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ Longhorns. The odds are exceptionally long, but that’s what makes March Madness so appealing, right? It’s all possible until it isn’t.