Notes from the first Texas spring practice

AUSTIN, Texas — On a beautiful, cool morning at Frank Denius Fields, the Texas Longhorns practiced for the first time this spring with a buzz in the air — it was the team’s first practice since playing in the Sugar Bowl and the team’s first practice to prepare for this summer’s move to the SEC.

Back to football pic.twitter.com/sAPFA2l4cn — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 19, 2024

After the media was allowed to watch 40 minutes of the practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with reporters about the workout in helmets and shorts. “Underwear,” as Sarkisian likes to call it.

“For us, this was a pretty good first day. I’m always hesitant to lay too much praise after one practice like I’m always a little hesitant to be too too critical after one practice, but I thought that it was pretty evident that the energy was really good out there at practice,” said Sarkisian.

With five summer enrollees among the 89 currently on scholarship, Texas had 85 scholarship players participating in the first spring practice, the most in Sarkisian’s four seasons on the Forty Acres.

“It was pretty evident the amount of depth that we have —this is the most numbers that we’ve had in a spring practice since we’ve been here and I think that’s a combination of a few things,” said Sarkisian.

“I think the transfer portal has affected that where you can have guys kind of replace players right away. I think that’s a byproduct of so many early admits, guys coming mid year. And in the end, you know, the fact that we were able to two-spot all of our team stuff in practice and that we were able to go ones, twos, threes and fours and everybody on the team getting reps and improving and getting better.”

Even with all the new players — 25 in total among the early enrollees and the transfer portal additions — the standard for the coaches remained the same as it would during a midseason practice.

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks was already yelling himself hoarse within minutes of the media entering the practice fields. During a punt drill, early enrollee wide receiver Ryan Wingo drew the ire of Banks for letting a punt hit the grass, the type of mistake that got D’Shawn Jamison demoted from returning punts in favor of Xavier Worthy in 2022.

Sarkisian had no tolerance for two quarterbacks targeting the same receiver in routes run on all later in practice.

“I thought the coaches really demanding the fundamentals, the techniques that are needed in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — was evident as well today,” said Sarkisian. “Again, there’s a ton of things that we need to get better at and we need to work on, but for a first day of spring practice, I was definitely pleased.”

The mistake by the quarterbacks wasn’t the only moment when it appeared that heads were swimming for the young players with the pace of practice and sometimes not knowing where they were supposed to be.

“You go out to practice the first time and you just hope guys know where they’re supposed to be. We’ve got a lot of moving parts when we practice. I’m not one where I like guys standing around and so, generally, when we’re working one drill over here, we’ve got three other drills going on at the same time, and a lot of times a new face can get lost and be at the wrong place at the wrong time and then he’s not getting those reps to do what he needs to do,” said Sarkisian.

In a stark contrast to two years ago, however, the starting quarterback is not a newcomer with quarterback Quinn Ewers entering this third season in that role and drawing praise from Sarkisian for his command at practice, noting that after slimming down last offseason, Ewers worked during winter conditioning this year to add weight through the shoulders.

Throwing routes against air, Ewers looked like a passer poised to challenge for the title of best quarterback in college football, throwing four beautiful, inch-perfect passes, on post routes to sophomore Johntay Cook and junior Matthew Golden and post corners to Cook and junior Isaiah Bond even Cook only caught eight passes last year and Golden and Bond just arrived on campus two months ago.

During those drills, wide receivers coach Chris Jackson emphasized his players hitting their landmarks.

“I think for some of our routes on air type stuff, the details in those routes have the landmarks on where the receivers are supposed to be on the timing of those throws because that’s how you develop trust,” said Sarkisian. “And then that subtle communication between a quarterback and receiver will grow over time as we continue to move through it, but again, I’m just looking for guys that can do what we’re asking of them, do it to the best of their ability, because we’re a very talented group.”

Seeing the speed of those receivers up close, especially Bond, wasn’t just reminiscent of what Sarkisian wants every one of his teams to look like, the Longhorns looked like an SEC team at the skill positions with all the requisite size in the trenches.

Physically, junior Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack looks the part of a twitched-up athlete — he’s not a thick as Ja’Tavion Sanders, but he’s faster.

On defense, one of the most imposing players is another Alabama transfer — senior linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, listed at 261 pounds with muscle packed on muscle. The Duncanville product is up nearly 30 pounds from his listed weight with the Crimson Tide and Sarkisian would like to see him drop some of those added pounds. Still, Blackshire is a candidate to be one of the first players off the bus.

In the trenches, there were questions about redshirting freshman nose tackle Sydir Mitchell gaining more weight than Blackshire up to 372 pounds, but Mitchell is thick throughout his lower body and carries it relativelly well on his 6’6 frame.

Junior running back Savion Red, now up to 240 pounds, doesn’t carry the weight as well and is starting to look more like a fullback. During a special teams drill, running backs coach Tashard Choice telling Red to “get your big ass moving” felt like a notable moment.

As with Blackshire, Sarkisian wants Mitchell and Red to lose some weight and noted that it’s not hard to accomplish that in July when players are running at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the afternoon heat.

“I’m not overly concerned,” said Sarkisian. “I would like that weight to get down for all three of those guys — I think they’ll be better players when that weight’s down a little bit.”

Other notes

— Twelve-year NBA player Raja Bell was in attendance with his son Dia, a 2026 quarterback now ranked as the No. 2 player at his position nationally by On3.

— Assistant Director of Player Development Michael Huff had the best hoodie on the practice field, captioned “REAL SPEED” over a photo former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month.

— Speaking of Huff, seeing fifth-year senior defensive back Jahdae Barron wearing Huff’s old No. 7, with his blessing, tingled nostalgic feelings of the peak DBU days. I’m expecting a big season for Barron after returning with unfinished business.

— After a three-year detour at Clemson, Andrew Mukuba was finally in burnt orange and white on Tuesday and something just felt right about it. “Andrew Mukuba is awesome — he’s wired really well, he’s a great team guy.” During a drill focused on beating blocks, Mukuba was helping to coach up the walk on he was paired with.

— Early enrollee safety Xavier Filsaime looks like he’s already spent a year in a college strength and conditioning program. His ability in coverage could help him see the field this season.

— Now listed at 208 pounds, junior cornerback Terrance Brooks looks impressive with his physical development, but I wonder if carrying that extra work negatively impacts his ability to answer the biggest question about his skill set — whether he has the speed to become a high-level NFL prospect.

— Among the scholarship defensive backs, sophomore Jelani McDonald is the player who is just built different at 6’2, 211 pounds, though early enrollee Kobe Black isn’t far off. McDonald drew plenty of buzz from his teammates before the Sugar Bowl and is a player to watch this spring. Already a special teams contributor, McDonald has a good foundation to build on this spring.

— Among the new walk ons, the most intriguing player might be defensive back Zika Umeozulu, a 6’3, 200-pounder who is joining his brothers Neto, an offensive lineman, and Zina, a freshman edge. Zika is the tallest defensive back for the Longhorns and might be the longest. Zina, now listed at 6’5, 255 pounds, has the type of prototypical size and length that draws attention on this Texas team.

— Sarkisian said the wide receivers switched between inside and outside more frequently than they have in previous years. Bond and Golden both have experience in both positions from their time at Alabama and Houston, respectively. As a freshman, Cook mostly lined up outside, but did spend seven snaps in the slot.

— The running backs also moved around more than they have in the past, versatility they’re able to showcase because Sarkisian demands that players he recruits at the position can coach the ball. Among those running backs, Sarkisian singled out junior Jaydon Blue for his maturation.

— On special teams, Sarkisian said he was happy with the options in the punt return game, which on Tuesday included Cook, Golden, Wingo, Bond, early enrollee wide receiver Parker Livingston, and early enrollee wide receiver Aaron Butler.