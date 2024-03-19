Unranked for the first time this season, Texas hosts Air Force for midweek series

Four games into the season-long 10-game homestand, the Texas Longhorns have so far failed to take advantage of winnable games, losing last weekend’s series to the Washington Huskies and only narrowly avoiding a sweep to drop out of D1Baseball’s Top 25 for the first time this season at 11-8 with four losses this season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Enter the Air Force Fighting Falcons for a two-game midweek series that will test the limited pitching depth for the Longhorns. Mike Kazlausky’s team is 9-9 following several games that were either canceled or postponed and never played with a 3-6 road record that features a win over Mississippi State in Starkville. In the first meeting between the two programs in 2022, Air Force beat Texas, but has since lost four straight games to the Longhorns, including a 7-1 defeat last year.

Following a 4-3 start, the Fighting Falcons lost six straight games before reeling off five consecutive wins with a plus-23 run differential, capped by the program’s first sweep of San Diego State since 2002. Center fielder Chase Spencer was a key to Air Force’s success, going 6-for-12 on the weekend while reaching base in eight of 14 plate appearances while adding four steals, one of which was a straight steal of home. The 14 steals by Spencer this season rank fourth in Division I.

During the current winning streak, the Fighting Falcons are hitting .292 with 18 steals while production in clutch situations — Air Force is batting .360 with runners on base. The pitching staff is doing its part over that stretch with a 2.86 ERA and 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and is holding opponents to a .216 batting average.

Texas is coming off an abysmal offensive series against Washington, scoring 10 runs over the weekend with 18 hits and two home runs to record a .202 batting average. Defensively, the infield had a collective meltdown on Sunday with four errors. And the pitching staff allowed 14 hits on Friday to a Huskies team that entered the series with a .219 batting average on the season. Longhorns pitchers also walked five batters in the opening game before finishing the weekend with five wild pitches while hitting five batters.

Probable pitching matchups

TUESDAY–Texas RHP Grant Fontenot (1-1, 0.00) vs. Air Force LHP Jimmy Hebenstreit (1-0, 6.35 ERA)

WEDNESDAY-Texas TBA vs. Air Force TBA

Dates: March 19-20

Times (Central): 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone