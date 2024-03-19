Texas offers 2026 QB Dia Bell on Tuesday visit

As the Texas Longhorns opened spring practice on Tuesday at Frank Denius Fields, 2026 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage standout Dia Bell was in attendance with his father, 12-year NBA veteran Raja Bell.

The timing of the visit with head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee able to spend quality time with Bell and his father after practice indicated that an offer for the 6’3, 195-pounder was a distinct possibility.

Indeed, that’s exactly what happened as Bell became the third quarterback offered by Sarkisian and Milwee in his cycle.

After a great visit and awesome conversations with @CoachSark and @milwee4 I am honored and blessed to have received an offer from @TexasFootball Thank you to everyone in @TexasRecruiting for the amazing day! pic.twitter.com/Km88kI31Re — Dia Bell 2026 QB (@DiaBell3QB1) March 19, 2024

Texas is taking a deliberate approach to offering quarterbacks in 2026 — the only other offers are out to Tennessee product Jared Curtis, currently rated as the top player in the class, and California’s Troy Huhn, whose stock should continue to rise during the spring evaluation period.

Bell’s recruitment has taken off this year in landing offers from Arizona, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Louisville, and LSU to join the 25 total offers for On3’s No. 2-ranked quarterback in the class.