Texas opens as favorite over Colorado State after the Rams beat Virginia, 67-42

After two days of uncertainty, the first-round opponent for the No. 7 seed Texas Longhorns is set — head coach Rodney Terry’s team will face the No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams thanks to a 67-42 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in Tuesday’s First Four matchup in Dayton.

Some truths are self-evident, as pointed out by a discerning Colorado State fan.

The cogent observation acknowledges the possibility and perhaps reality that Tony Bennett’s Virginia was the worst team in the NCAA Tournament field, one afforded an opportunity to participate in March Madness despite other potential at-large bids at least willing to attempt offense.

Categorically uninterested in trying to score, the Cavaliers managed just 14 points in the first half while missing their final 15 shots over the last 10:30. So the 28 points scored after halftime by Virginia represented a veritable offensive explosion that nonetheless barely pushed the Bricking Bennetts past 40 points for the game.

If there was a surprise in Tuesday’s outcome in Dayton, it was the way in which Colorado State diced up the nation’s No. 5 defense in adjusted efficiency — the Rams executed at a high level and the Cavaliers provided shockingly little resistance. CSU shot 55.7 percent from the field and scored 36 points in the paint as Virginia opted against sending a double team on most post plays.

Surprisingly, star Rams point guard Isaiah Stevens was relatively quiet, scoring five points with four assists and three turnovers as his teammates stepped up. With the emphasis on exploiting the one-on-one defense of Virginia, Colorado State forward Joel Scott scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 11 rebounds while guard Nique Clifford added 17 points and 10 rebounds with six assists.

According to DraftKings, Texas is a 3.5-point favorite against Colorado State in Tuesday’s first-round game in Charlotte at 5:50 p.m. Central on TNT.