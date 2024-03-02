No. 3 LSU punches out No. 15 Texas in 6-3 win

The 1-2 pitch from Fidel Ulloa painted the outside corner at the knees of Dee Kennedy, a fitting end to Friday’s 6-3 win by the No. 3 LSU Tigers over the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in the Astros Foundation Classic at Minute Maid Park.

The game-ending strikeout by the freshman second baseman was the 20th of the game for Texas, the highest single-game total for head coach David Pierce’s team since a 2-1 loss to Mississippi State in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series when Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for 21 strikeouts.

For the Longhorns, the only player who had a plate appearance and didn’t strike out was third baseman Peyton Powell, whose 3-for-4 performance with two doubles was negated by first baseman Jared Thomas uncharacteristically striking out three times in front of Powell and shortstop Jalin Flores striking out three times of his own behind Powell. Center fielder Will Gasparino, hitting ninth, also struck out three times. With only 34 total at bats in the game as Texas drew just a single walk, the Longhorns posted a strikeout rate of 58.9 percent.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson provided a boost for his team by switching his Friday and Saturday starters, moving ineffective right-hander Thatcher Hurd out of that role against Texas and elevating Alabama transfer right-hander Luke Holman, who struck out 12 in 5.1 scoreless innings while scattering three hits. Holman has now struck out 30 batters in 18 innings this season without allowing a run.

Ulloa recorded the final three outs for the Tigers after left-hander Nate Ackenhausen allowed a double to Flores and a single to left fielder Porter Brown to open the ninth inning. Ackenhausen had allowed the first run by Texas in the seventh, a home run by catcher Kimble Schuessler. Going to Ulloa in the bullpen, the junior college transfer looked poised to strand both runners, recording two outs before allowing a two-run double to designated hitter Casey Borba.

The attempted comeback fell short as LSU knocked Texas ace Lebarron Johnson Jr. from the game after four-plus innings battling at the plate. Johnson did strike out six, but also allowed two runs on four hits with three walks with the Tigers forcing him to average 5.8 pitches per at bat, significantly shortening the outing for Johnson.

The damage against Johnson came in the fourth on a leadoff double and a full-count walk in an eight-pitch at bat. When both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Pierce pulled Johnson in favor of right-hander Tanner Witt, who struggled with his command early, issuing a four-pitch walk to load the bases and then allowing a two-run single on a 1-2 pitch. Witt retired the next three batters the end the threat, but the damage was done.

LSU scored its next three runs taking advantage of mistakes by Texas pitchers.

In the seventh, right-hander Easton Tumis hung a slider to Tigers star third baseman Tommy White, who proved the maxim if you hang it, Tommy tanks it, launching a 416-foot home run into left field with an exit velocity of 107.9 miles per hour.

An error by Thomas set up the second home run of the inning by LSU with a one-out error to put two runners on for first baseman Jared Jones. On a 1-0 pitcher from right-hander Grant Fontenot up and out over the plate, Jones sent it 400 feet the opposite way into the right-center bleachers with an exit velocity of 109.6 miles per hour.

The three-run home run provided the final margin for the Tigers as the Longhorns dropped the first game of the classic.

Texas returns to Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Texas State.