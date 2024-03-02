Texas hosts Oklahoma State trying to win consecutive games for first time since January

For the 106th time overall and the final time as Big 12 regular-season opponents, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys face off on Saturday with this season’s lone matchup coming at the Moody Center, marking the first time since 1996 the Longhorns and Cowboys haven’t played in Stillwater.

Fresh off a convincing and much-needed road win over Texas Tech on Tuesday, head coach Rodney Terry’s team looks to continue its newly-found momentum against a 12-16 Oklahoma State team that has only one road win among its four conference victories. Seventh-year head coach Mike Boynton is on the hot seat with the Cowboys set to finish under .500 in the Big 12 for the sixth time in his tenure and the third straight season.

Following a six-game losing streak to open conference play, Oklahoma State showed some signs of life with four wins in the next seven games before losing a Bedlam matchup to Oklahoma State in overtime in Stillwater on a three-pointer that beat the buzzer and then dropping another game at Gallagher-Iba Arena to UCF despite leading by 12 points in the first half in a contest that ultimately featured 56 fouls and 66 free-throw attempts.

Ranked 102nd in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric with the No. 101 offense and the No. 123 defense, to call this Oklahoma State team mediocre instead of bad is what counts as a compliment for Boynton’s bunch. The Pokes do three things reasonably well — limit trips to the free-throw line for opponents, force them to play one-on-one basketball, and create assists. Otherwise, Oklahoma State turns the ball over on 18.5 percent of its possessions, is an awful free-throw shooting team, and does everything else at a mediocre or worse level compared to all Division I teams.

Up to No. 27 nationally in defensive efficiency in the last 10 games, Texas is looking to maintain its intensity on defense after holding Texas Tech to 35.6-percent shooting in Lubbock on Tuesday and out-rebounding the Red Raiders 44-30.

Sophomore guard Chendall Weaver provided a spark off the bench after a stretch of games starting for the Longhorns, tying his season high with 15 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. In the last 10 games, Weaver is averaging 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent.

Considering that Texas has won 16 of the last 19 games in Austin against Oklahoma State and has an 85-percent win probability, according to BartTorvik.com, anything less than a convincing victory will be a disappointment for the Longhorns with only three regular-season games remaining. Texas is looking for its first winning streak since beating Baylor and Oklahoma over six weeks ago.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: Texas is a 10-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.