Chendall Weaver propels Texas to 81-65 win over Oklahoma State

A season-high 16 points by Texas Longhorns sophomore guard Chendall Weaver, including 11 straight points in the second half after the Oklahoma State Cowboys cut a nine-point halftime deficit to two points helped head coach Rodney Terry’s team avoid another disappointing loss at the Moody Center in an 81-65 win.

Weaver turned the game into a route extending the lead to 19 points with 3:41 remaining, throwing down a put-back slam, hitting a three, making a layup, and then sending down another dunk in transition.

The run by Weaver came during a stretch went Texas dominated Oklahoma State with its activity — the Cowboys only secured four defensive rebounds over the final 14:35 as the Longhorns turned 14 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points, including four caroms from the offensive glass secured by senior forward Brock Cunningham.

Between the offensive rebounds and a plus-seven advantage in turnovers, Texas took 17 more shots from the field than Oklahoma State on Saturday, leading a 22-1 edge in second-chance points.

In addition to the 16 points scored by Weaver, senior forward Dylan Disu scored 17 points sand helped orchestrate the offense with five assists while senior guard Max Abmas added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with four assists.

Texas got into the paint early as Oklahoma State struggled to stay in front of the Longhorns defensively and opted for drop coverage in the pick-and-roll against Abmas and Disu, leading to an early three for Disu. The Cowboys initially hung around by getting out in transition for six straight points, but Rodney Terry’s team started to create some separation midway through the first half.

Playing with Disu and senior forward Kadin Shedrick in the lineup at the same time, a block by Disu got Texas out in transition, where the Horns created some early offense from the wing with Abmas the two bigs on either side. When Shedrick rolled to the paint and Abmas found Disu at the top of the three-point line, the Pokes got lost defensively, giving up a dunk to Shedrick on a pass from Disu. On a similar look from the middle, Shedrick roll again, received the entry, and kicked out to Disu, who used his shot credibility to produce a driving floater. When a steal by Disu produced a layup by junior guard Tyrese Hunter on the secondary break, Oklahoma State had to call for timeout.

The run for Texas eventually reached reached 11-0 after Disu made a jumper and Weaver scored a three-point play on the break, a surge Oklahoma State needed 5:21 to break thanks to three missed shots and three turnovers.

Three layups helped the Cowboys stay in the game as their defensive intensity increased and the Longhorns went through a 1-of-6 shooting stretch. Free throws for Oklahoma State helped, too, scoring seven straight points from the line over nearly four minutes and making only one field goal over the last 4:28 of the half.

Texas headed into halftime with a nine-point lead with the help of threes from Abmas and Cunningham, along with a late basket from Disu before the break. Strong defense from Hunter was a difference in the opening 20 minutes as well — Javon Smalls, the leading scorer for Oklahoma State, was 1-of-5 shooting with three turnovers in 17 minutes.

Disu took advantage of a mismatch on a switch with a post move into the lane in isolation when Oklahoma State chose not to send a hard double team, a curious decision that continued as Texas hunted those matchups or allowed Disu to work one-on-one against a big, forcing consecutive fouls, although the Longhorns star eventually settled for a tough fadeaway jumper in the lane that missed, as did a three on the next possession.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys missed their first nine shots of the second half with the Longhorns failing to take advantage, giving the ball away or missing shots for three fast-break layups to cut the Texas lead to four points at the first media timeout thanks to a 1-of-9 shooting start pending a free throw by Oklahoma State.

A three by Abmas ended an 8-0 run by the Pokes following the after-timeout free throw, but back-to-back threes by John Michael Wright and a basket by Smalls tied the game. Cunningham responded with an important three ahead of the second media timeout and Hunter’s defense put Cunningham in position to force a shooting foul to send the game into it.

Cunningham made both, then corralled an offensive rebound and hit a cutting Weaver for a Dunk. After Abmas made a layup to extend the lead to nine points, Boynton had to call a timeout with 10:12 remaining the Cowboys suddenly in trouble as the Longhorns negated the second-half surge.

Oklahoma State turned it over on the in-bounds pass, creating an easy fast-break dunk for Hunter, who subsequently had to use a timeout when he drove into traffic and fell trying to take advantage of another offensive rebound by Cunningham. It was Disu who took advantage with a three on the pick-and-roll when the big couldn’t cover the pop. Unable to keep the Longhorns from hitting the offensive glass, Weaver turned another rebound into a rattled-home basket, starting his own, decisive 11-point run that buried the Cowboys.

Texas faces a quick turnaround with a Big Monday matchup against No. 15 Baylor in Waco trying to build on its first consecutive wins since late January.