WATCH: Xavier Worthy runs the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history

The first wide receiver that Steve Sarkisian added to his Texas Longhorns roster three years ago just ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history — on Saturd in Indianapolis, Xavier Worthy clocked a 4.21 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The fastest man in NFL Combine history:



@XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/fXSxTbjGVg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 2, 2024

After recording the highest speed in college football last season on a punt return touchdown at 22.7 miles per hour to project at 4.27 to 4.29. But that projection didn’t factor in the nagging ankle injury that Worthy played through in 2023 that limited his top-end speed, as evidenced by his record-setting run at the combine.

Worthy’s public reaction was simple.

Bidness handled — Z A Y (@XavierWorthy) March 3, 2024

The NFL world reacted in astonishment.

The day started with Worthy measuring 5’11 and 165 pounds, two inches shorter than his listed height at Texas with 8’3/4” hands. But all his testing numbers backed up the remarkable explosiveness he showed on the field for the Longhorns — a 1.49 10-yard split on his 40 and hitting 24.41 mph, posting a 41-inch vertical leap, and recording a broad jump of 10’11.

With no real opportunity to seriously address questions about Worthy’s ability to make contested catches, the former Texas star opted out of the on-field drills on Saturday after elevating his draft stock.

Now the question is how far Worthy’s top athleticism score among all wide receivers in the 2024 NLF Draft will vault him up draft boards.

Perhaps Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes taking notice is an indication of interest from a franchise that desperately needs help at wide receiver and may not have the option of drafting former Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell late in the first round after his testing on Saturday.

A teammate of Mahomes, former Texas standout Charles Omenihu, was certainly characteristically willing to weigh in on the matter.