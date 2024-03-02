AD Mitchell’s spectacular testing day complements proven on-field attributes

When former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell arrived in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine earlier this week, the critical question he had to answer was whether his testing numbers would match the reliable hands and high-level route running he put on tape in his single season on the Forty Acres.

So when Mitchell ran a 4.34 40-yard with a 1.52 10-yard split, posted a 39.5-inch vertical, and an 11’4 broad jump while measuring in at 6’2, 205 pounds, the Georgia transfer was one of the big risers in the event, solidifying his projection as a first-round draft pick.

It’s an impressive 40 for any prospect, much less a wide receiver who weighs in at more than 200 pounds — the only recent comparison to Mitchell is verified athletic freak DK Metcalf.

only 2 WRs at the combine since 2015 to:



…run 4.35 or less in the 40

…measure at least 6’2” tall

…at a weight of at least 205



DK Metcalf

Adonai Mitchell

In fact, Mitchell’s Relative Athletic Score ranked just outside the top 10 of all wide receivers measured since 1987, a data set of more than 3,000 players.

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected

By the time that Mitchell got into the on-field drills and flashed the same ability to track the football that made him the favored target of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers last season, it felt like he was showing off in the best way possible in an environment meant to do exactly that. If you can.

Adonai Mitchell tracking a ball with ease

In a weaker draft, Mitchell might be making his case as WR1. In 2024, he’s arguably competing to be the third or fourth wide receiver off the board after Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, competing with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Keon Coleman with Xavier Worthy perhaps even making a case to join that group after running the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history.

But that fact that Mitchell is in that discussion now speaks to his performance on Saturday.