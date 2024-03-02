Ninth-inning home run pushes Texas State past No. 15 Texas, 11-10

A go-ahead home run by Porter Brown seemed poised to give the No. 15 Texas Longhorns a comeback victory on Saturday against the Texas State Bobcats at Minute Maid Park in the Astros Foundation College Classic and avoid two consecutive losses.

HIS NAME IS DOWNTOWN PORTER BROWN. @PORTERBROWN_27's FIRST BOMB OF THE YEAR MAKES IT 10-9 TEXAS!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/qnUUkOVnmG — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 3, 2024

Instead, the first home run of the year from the struggling TCU transfer didn’t stand when Texas left-hander David Shaw got into trouble after what appeared to be a routine start to the ninth inning with two outs, allowing a single and home run smashed into the Crawford boxes in left field by Aaron Lugo.

When the Longhorns couldn’t mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth with the groundout and two strikeouts, the Bobcats secured the 11-10 victory and dealt a stinging loss to head coach David Pierce’s team, which must now defeat a top-10 opponent on Sunday to salvage the trip to Houston.

On another double-digit strikeout day for Texas following 20 strikeouts in Friday’s 6-3 loss to No. 3 LSU, it was third baseman Peyton Powell who once again earned the distinction of the only Longhorns player to not strike out in the game.

Despite the issues with putting the ball in play, the real problems for Texas came on the mound.

Right-hander Charlie Hurley only lasted 1.2 innings, getting run in an embarrassing second inning that featured a ball thrown away on a pickoff attempt, a wild pitch that scored a run, another wild pitch, and a full-count walk issued to the final batter that the USC transfer faced.

On in relief, left-hander Luke Harrison failed to limit the damage, walking the bases loaded and then giving up a grand slam to the suddenly-hot Chase Mora.

Before Shaw drew the loss, right-handers Gage Boehm and Max Grubbs each allowed a run, although Boehm at least worked three solid innings with three strikeouts.

Down 6-0 after the early struggles, Texas did at least show the fortitude to battle back, scraping together three runs in the bottom of the third without the benefit of a base hit thanks to two walks, a hit by pitch, two sacrifice flies, and a throwing error on the Texas State pitcher.

Shortstop Jalin Flores and right fielder Max Belyeu both hit solo home runs to cut into the deficit to set up a four-run seventh that featured an RBI triple by Belyeu and a three-run, pinch-hit home run for another struggling Longhorn — infielder Jack O’Dowd, who later struck out to end the game after replacing Dee Kennedy.

OHHHHHH MY.



PINCH HIT, GO AHEAD BOMB FOR JACK O’DOWD. HORNS UP, 9-8!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/kzq9gTc1de — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 2, 2024

And while the flashes are power for Texas are heartening, going 2-for-12 with runners on base (.167) and 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position (.250) simply isn’t winning baseball, especially when the starter and first reliever out of the bullpen put so much pressure on the batters to make something happen in the box just to compete in a game.

Texas and Vanderbilt match up to close out the classic for the Longhorns at 11 a.m. Central on Sunday.