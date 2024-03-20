Texas rallies against Air Force for 6-5 walk-off win in the 10th inning

Two outs away from losing the first of two midweek games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to the Air Force Fighting Falcons on Tuesday, Texas Longhorns shortstop Jalin Flores was in the batter’s box battling. Four straight times, Flores fouled off pitches until Doyle Gehring hung a high breaking ball that Flores deposited beyond the left-center wall to tie the game at 5-5.

The momentum generated from the two-run home run by Flores seemed to energize a team that stranded 10 runners on base through the first seven innings. In the 10th, pinch hitter Porter Brown drew a walk to lead off the inning, pinch hitter Max Belyeu was hit by a pitch, and center fielder Jared Thomas singled to right field to load the bases, his fourth hit of the game, bringing up second baseman Dee Kennedy, who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and had left four runners on base.

With Air Force playing six infielders in trying to avoid the game-winning run, Kennedy sent a 1-0 pitch into center fielder for the walk-off victory.

WALK IT OFF, DONDY. @kennedee27 wins it with the bases loaded knock in the 10th!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/JQturhOMkv — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 20, 2024

The late rally made up for the missed opportunities early in the game, including catcher Peyton Powell striking out with the bases loaded in the third inning to end a two-out rally as the Fighting Falcons avoided a big inning.

In a recurring theme for the Longhorns, Texas dealt with early 2-0 and 3-1 deficits as right-handed starter Grant Fontenot lasted only 1.0 inning after allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and right-hander Cody Howard, the Saturday starter, struggled in 1.1 innings by allowing one run on three hits with two walks. Howard did at least induce a double play with one out and runners on first and second in the second inning and left-hander Chase Lummus stranded two runners in the third when he replaced Howard on a 1-2 count by striking out both batters he faced on four pitches. The 3.1 innings pitched by Lummus without allowing an earned run helped steady Texas before right-handers Heston Tole, Andre Duplantier, and Gage Boehm pitched well enough to win the game with Lummus, Tole, and Duplantier combining for nine of the 10 strikeouts by the Longhorns pitchers on Tuesday.

The 4-for-6 performance by Thomas was only his second multi-hit game this month as his batting average dropped from .581 to .378 and one of five multi-hit efforts by Texas, which got on track offensively against Air Force pitching, but simply struggled to blow the game open with clutch hitting until late. Playing third base and catcher, Peyton Powell was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI, Flores finished 3-for-5, and designed hitter Rylan Galvan was 2-for-5 with a double.

Texas and Air Force face off again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.