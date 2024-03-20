Longhorns Daily News: Texas WBB’s Madison Booker is Longhorns’ latest AP All-American

The Texas Longhorns’ women’s basketball team has been on a roll lately—most recently, winning the Big 12 Tournament. Earlier today, freshman Madison Booker was also named to the Associated Press’ second-team All-American team. She is Texas’ first freshman to earn the specific honor.
#Texas’ Madison Booker becomes first #Longhorns’ freshman to be named a second-team Associated Press All-American. pic.twitter.com/P4JvuOJ2SO— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) March 20, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
- Texas softball takes on Florida State tonight at 7pm Central.
️ Game Daaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @rybrown2504 pic.twitter.com/7NmGNK6mRr— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 20, 2024
