Longhorns Daily News: Texas WBB’s Madison Booker is Longhorns’ latest AP All-American

The Texas Longhorns’ women’s basketball team has been on a roll lately—most recently, winning the Big 12 Tournament. Earlier today, freshman Madison Booker was also named to the Associated Press’ second-team All-American team. She is Texas’ first freshman to earn the specific honor.

#Texas’ Madison Booker becomes first #Longhorns’ freshman to be named a second-team Associated Press All-American. pic.twitter.com/P4JvuOJ2SO — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) March 20, 2024

