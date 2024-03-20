Texas reveals 2025 SEC opponents

The additions of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC hasn’t altered the eight-game conference schedule it uses in football for 2024 or 2025, confirming what Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte said last month at his annual town hall meeting.

“We have eight games scheduled right now,” said Del Conte. “We’re working on going to a nine-game schedule, but we have a ways to go with that. I would say this year we have an eight-game schedule. The following year, we have another eight-game schedule. Then we’ll look at going into a nine-game conference schedule.”

On Wednesday, the school announced its 2025 conference opponents with home game against the away opponents this season and away games against the home opponents — Texas will play Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt at home while traveling to Gainesville to face Florida, Athens to play Georgia, Lexington to play Kentucky, and Starkville to play Mississippi State. The Longhorns are also designated as the home team for the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl.

Commissioner Greg Sankey believes there are issues with the nine-game schedule and has confidence in the quality of the eight-game schedules the league has created for the next two seasons.

“Like when we were going through the final filtering you’d say, ‘Wow, schedule A is tough’ and then you’d be at schedule G and you’re like, ‘that school has got a tough schedule’ and all the way through,” Sankey said last July at SEC Media Days. “There are 16 really challenging schedules.”

On Wednesday, Texas also announced the addition of a game against Sam Houston State on Sept. 27, completing a non-conference schedule that includes a trip to Columbus to play Ohio State and home games against San Jose State and UTEP.