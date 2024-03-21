Reacts Results: Texans fans optimistic for first-round victory

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is arguably one of the best days on the sports calendar. The first day of the NCAA Tournament where 32 teams are in action and another 32 will be tomorrow. All in all - there will be there will be 48 games of basketball played in the NCAA Tournament. And that’s just on the men’s side!

The Longhorns earned a 7-seed in Rodney Terry’s first full season as the head coach and match-up against 10-seed Colorado State tonight.

This weeks surveyors are optimistic about a first-round win over the Rams, with over half of the voters picking the Longhorns.

