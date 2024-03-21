Texas pounds Air Force, 12-3

Outfielder Will Gasparino was one of three Texas Longhorns to hit a home run in a 2-for-3 performance with two runs scored and four RBI as the Longhorns took both games of the midweek series against the Air Force Fighting Falcons in a 12-3 win on Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Gasparino’s two-run home run came in the seventh as the Longhorns had already created separation, but his two-run double down the left-field line in the second inning helped Texas recover from an early 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs, taking control of the game and never relinquishing it.

BIG WILL BIG FLY. @WillGasparino adds a tank of his own and it’s 12-3 Horns in the 7th! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8cotgpZOQ3 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 20, 2024

In a difficult sequence for the Air Force battery, a wild pitch allowed Gasparino to score the third run in the second and first baseman Jared Thomas scored the fourth run on a passed ball.

Over the next four innings, the only run for the Longhorns came on a mammoth home run from right fielder Max Belyeu just inside the foul pole down the right-field line.

If it’s fair, it’s gone!@BelyeuMax goes deep for his 7th homer of the year and it’s 5-1 Horns after five!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Gg3d77KVa4 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 20, 2024

In the seventh, Texas broke the game open with seven runs, pounding out eight hits while sending 12 batters to the plate. After three singles to open the inning, Belyeu smashed a double off the wall in center field to bring home two runs, then designated hitter Rylan Galvan launched a three-run home run to left center. The power surge for the Horns continued with a double by left fielder Porter Brown, followed by Gasparino’s home run.

Bases loaded for Belyeu!@BelyeuMax doubles home a pair to make it a 7-3 ballgame!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/n11Vgvdqyz — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 20, 2024

Perhaps the most heartening performance in the nine-run win came from right-hander Charlie Hurley, the former Saturday starter who fell out of the weekend rotation after two starts that lasted a combined 2.2 innings in addition to a poor relief appearance. On Wednesday, though, Hurley’s command was better despite walking three batters in allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts over five innings.

In relief, left-hander David Shaw gave up a home run in two innings of work before left-hander Luke Harrison and right-hander Hudson Hamilton finished out the game by each pitching a scoreless inning.

The season-long homestand continues this weekend against Baylor.