How to watch No. 7 seed Texas vs. No. 10 seed Colorado State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

From their struggles in the regular season to the early exit from the Big 12 tournament, it’s safe to say that the Texas Longhorns’ season has been disappointing thus far.

But now, with the NCAA Tournament on hand, Texas has a chance to reverse the story of their season with a long stay in the tournament. After making the Elite Eight a year ago, No. 7 seed Texas hopes to at least threaten a return trip, a journey that starts in Charlotte on Thursday against the No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams — who are coming off of a lopsided 67-42 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the First Four on Tuesday, led by 23 points from forward Joel Scott and 17 points from guard Nique Clifford.

It won’t be an easy matchup for the Longhorns, favorites by just 2.5 points over their Mountain West foe. Colorado State boasts wins over Creighton, San Diego State, and New Mexico this season and shoots 57.8 percent from inside the arc.

If Texas can manage to overcome CSU, their next hurdle will likely be a familiar one — former head coach Rick Barnes and the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers. If the Longhorns get caught looking ahead to that matchup, the Rams are the type of team to take advantage and send the Longhorns packing early. As head coach Rodney Terry noted on Selection Sunday, the first win in the NCAA Tournament is always the most difficult, but with a No. 7 seed, it won’t get any easier if the Volunteers are the second-round matchup.

Tony Bennett’s Virginia was the worst team in the NCAA Tournament field, one afforded an opportunity to participate in March Madness despite other potential at-large bids at least willing to attempt offense.

If the Longhorns do survive their matchup in the round of 64, they’ll face the winner of Tennessee and St. Pete’s, with the Volunteers sitting as the No. 7 team overall in the BartTorvik.com rankings and the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region.

How to watch

TV: TNT

Time: 5:50 p.m. Central

Livestream: March Madness Live

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every Texas game statewide. Check TexasSports.com for affiliates.

Odds: The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings.

