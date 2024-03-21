WATCH: Go inside Texas winter workouts with ‘Fresh on the Forty’

Early this week, the Texas Longhorns released an in-depth video regarding the transition into winter workouts for the January enrollees. With 24 new faces on the Forty Acres, the Longhorns have a robust class of players arriving early on campus.

The newcomers take you inside winter workouts in this episode of Fresh on the Forty pic.twitter.com/SZV74x989W — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 18, 2024

Winter workouts are one of two key periods throughout the year for players to improve their speed, strength, and size. For the early enrollees, this time is critical to becoming acclimated with the team, college lifestyle, and more.

One of the first topics touched on was the difference from high school and college. Freshman running back Christian Clark commented on how many new things he had never done before arriving on campus. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Wingo stated that conditioning was the most difficult part. For freshman edge Zina Umeozulu, the biggest change was simply the intensity. During winter workouts, every single rep is of the highest degree.

For many of the players, the growth in just over two months was clear. They praised Director of Football Performance Torre Becton on his ability to get the most out of each player while giving the new enrollees extra attention and care.

Stay tuned for how these enrollees perform during spring ball.